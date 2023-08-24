Marvel Snap devs now ‘prioritizing’ new and old card animations after PC UI launch

Marvel Snap fans were quick to notice that the game’s newest card, Wolverine clone X-23, has no special animation when triggering her ability. For a game that has some awesome visual effects for its cards, it was quite noticeable.

One Snap player recently headed to the game’s official Discord to question the decision and speak directly to Second Dinner developers—and they received a quick and easy answer to the inquiry.

“I was wondering why you didn’t simply recycle Wolverine’s animation for X-23, at least temporarily,” the player said. “Will she eventually get an animation completely different from her father’s?”

Second Dinner principal game designer Glenn Jones, who’s very active and responsive on the Discord, offered a simple explanation to the question—and it has to do with prioritization of the game’s newest and most exciting feature.

“We were scant on VFX in order to get as many hands on-deck for the PC launch,” Jones said. “We’re already working now on prioritizing and backfilling VFX for cards that need some love. Plus, X-23 doesn’t have three claws on each hand, so we’d have to change at least that much.”

The full launch of the PC version of the game includes an all-new widescreen UI and widescreen main menu, so the animators at Second Dinner were likely quite busy with this much-requested feature for the last few weeks and months.

Wolverine’s animation for when he’s destroyed or discarded is awesome: He pops back up, slashes the screen, and says one of his signature catchphrases, “nuff said, bub.” X-23’s ability triggers in the same way, but she just simply pops back up without any visual or sound effects. That should change in a future update.

With other existing cards on the docket for visual and audio updates, it will be exciting to see which cards get some love over the next few updates in the game.

