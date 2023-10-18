Blow out the candles on the Snap cake.

It’s amazing how fast a year can fly by when you’re snapping it up.

After officially launching last year on Oct. 18, 2022, Marvel Snap has grown in popularity with new seasons every month. Each season has added new cards to the game along with locations and variants, and there’s no end in sight for the live-service title’s new content.

Here’s how Second Dinner is celebrating Marvel Snap’s first anniversary.

Marvel Snap first anniversary

Happy birthday, Snap.

Twitch drops, login rewards, and a special community-voted variant are all part of the celebration of the game’s first birthday. Read on down below to see exactly what players can do and earn for the party.

Marvel Snap anniversary Twitch drops

That’s a shocking variant. Image via Nuverse

Marvel Snap Twitch drops are back. After a hugely successful push for the game’s launch on PC this past summer, the second round of Twitch drops is here to celebrate Snap’s first anniversary. And the rewards are shocking.

That’s right, Shocker is up next as the featured card in this round of Twitch drops. In the variant, Shocker is driving some kind of dune buggy that has the same cloth pattern as his ugly suit. It’s a funny one, but there are more items to earn.

Watch two hours: Shocker Variant Avatar

Shocker Variant Avatar Watch four hours: 155 Shocker Boosters and 500 Credits

155 Shocker Boosters and 500 Credits Watch six hours: Shocker Variant Card

For information on how to link your Marvel Snap account to your Twitch account, check out our guide below.

Related How to link Marvel Snap to Twitch

Marvel Snap anniversary login rewards

Just open the game and it’s yours. Image via Nuverse

For Snap’s birthday, daily login rewards are coming to the game, including free items such as Credits, Gold, Boosters, and a special title.

Here’s what you can get simply by logging in every day:

Title: GOTY Edition (Starts Oct. 18 at 11am CT)

(Starts Oct. 18 at 11am CT) 65 Random Boosters (Starts Oct. 19 at 11am CT)

(Starts Oct. 19 at 11am CT) 500 Credits (Starts Oct. 20 at 11am CT)

(Starts Oct. 20 at 11am CT) 3 Gold Conquest Tickets (Starts Oct. 21 at 11am CT)

(Starts Oct. 21 at 11am CT) 300 Gold (Starts Oct. 22 at 11am CT)

Marvel Snap anniversary community-voted variant

The choice is yours. Image via Nuverse

It’s time to rock the vote in Snap. One of the three variants in the image above will be added to all player’s inventories after the voting period is over. Will you choose Human Torch, Shang-Chi, or Ghost Rider?

Vote on Marvel Snap’s website for your pick.

Marvel Snap Double Boosters Day

Boost me. Image via Nuverse

Fogwell’s Gym is back. The popular location that guarantees double boosters earned for both players is a featured location starting on the game’s birthday, Oct. 18, at 11am CT. The party will last for 24 hours, so grab the boosters while you can.

About the author