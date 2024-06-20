Marvel Rivals to experiment with competitive pick/ban system, crossplay, and more in next beta

The next chance for players to try out Marvel Rivals will include a bit more experimentation than the previous closed alpha test from May.

When the game’s closed beta test begins in late July, NetEase said it will introduce a pick-and-ban system in Competitive play where “Galacta will grant favor or banish certain characters in the upper tiers of ranked play and for special events.”

Two more heroes will join in the beta. Image via NetEase Games

“First, players can secure their own team’s favorite super heroes and villains, then they can outmaneuver opponents by strategically banning select,” the developer said. “This feature is currently still in development and more details will be released later, but we hope this gives players the opportunity to play their favorite hero while also feeling the competitive edge.”

Crossplay will be enabled for the Marvel Rivals beta, too, as both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to try the game for the first time. Available only in non-ranked modes, crossplay can be activated or deactivated, and there will be a console-only toggle, too. NetEase said that it’s “heard players, and we’re exploring the potential of cross-progression,” so players can enjoy the game and their unlocks no matter what platform they’re on.

Additionally, the closed beta will offer a new “killcam” system, which will show players how they died to potentially learn from their mistake—or just ignore it and continue to run head-long solo into a full enemy team like all of my teammates.

“Your feedback is our life force, and we’re counting on you to help shape Marvel Rivals into the best game it can be,” NetEase said. “Stand with us during the testing phase and beyond as we collaborate to craft a truly marvelous experience.”

The Marvel Rivals closed beta test is currently scheduled to begin sometime in late July, and the method of signing up for it has still yet to be determined.

