Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha test to feature 5 modes, earnable friend invite codes

The thirst for access to the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test is palpable, and the game’s developers at NetEase Games know it.

The limited-access alpha test begins in just four days, and today, NetEase has revealed a bunch of new information about what players can expect, alongside a prize money tournament that will be streamed on Twitch.

Different ways to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Discord

The 10-day test period for the team-based, third-person shooter will feature five different modes for players to try out, including a Tutorial, Quick Match, Custom Match, and Competitive. The fifth mode, Pocket Universe, will allow players to “respawn at a flexible location and eliminate as many enemies as you can,” in what sounds like a skirmish or Team Deathmatch-type mode.

While access will be limited to about 30,000 players, NetEase said it will allow players to invite their friends, but only after “meeting certain milestones.” Once these unknown milestones are met, players can claim additional invite codes for the alpha from the in-game event page, but only for a limited time.

NetEase also said players can tune in to Marvel Rivals livestreams to earn even more invite codes but didn’t specify if it would be through a program like Twitch Drops or traditional giveaways.

“Thanks to everyone who’s joined us along the journey,” NetEase said in the announcement. “Your support and companionship are the superpowers shaping the future of Marvel Rivals! We’re eager to get your active feedback during the CAT – every bit of it helps us level up the game. We’re committed to honoring your trust, pouring our hearts into perfecting the game, all to deliver a marvelous experience for all you Marvel Rivals fans.”

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha test begins this Friday, May 10, and will run until May 20.

