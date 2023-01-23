Marvel’s Avengers may be shutting down, but it’s actually the best time to play it 

Avengers video game fans assemble and get their hands on your controllers, as the title nears its finale. As Marvel’s Avengers nears its development conclusion, the game might be in the best state to get the most bang for your buck.

The game is being pushed by the wayside in favor of a new Tomb Raider sequel, which will likely continue Lara Croft’s heroics, instead of one of the many cast members of the Marvel comics franchise.

If you’re worried about missing your chance, the now-defunct Avengers game will still be available for purchase. If you haven’t bought it yet, any DLC and any purchasable content already available in-game will be free, actually making it the best time to get your mitts on a copy. However, any future updates and changes are now a pipe dream.

According to Exputer, the game will likely survive until at least September this year. Marvel’s Avengers will receive its final update on Friday, March 31, and features like multiplayer support will cease to exist on Saturday, Sept. 30.

For those of you who held off buying cosmetics, you’re in luck. All cosmetics will be available for free from March 31, but if you’ve bought yourself a 1950s Captain America suit and the other skins previously, you won’t receive any refunds. All your precious credits will turn into in-game items, as shown below, instead.

Image via Crystal Dynamics

Unfortunately, you won’t receive everything. Some of the planned content for Marvel’s Avengers has (no great surprise) been shelved now the game is ending. Things like the She-Hulk and Captain Marvel additions won’t ever see the light of day or your TV screens, but there will still be a fair chunk of gameplay to test out.

So, despite it ending, it’s actually a pretty good time to grab Avengers.