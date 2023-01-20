Down goes Marvel’s Avengers and up rises Tomb Raider, says report

Marvel’s Avengers will sunset its continued development, and the game will never see the light of day Crystal Dynamics announced today. Instead, a new Tomb Raider sequel will take its place, with an announcement coming later this year about the new title, according to a report by eXputer.

Marvel’s Avengers, which launched in September 2020, will have its final update on March 31, and multiplayer support for the game will end on Sept. 30 but will continue to require an Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus subscription for those platforms until that date. All solo play content will continue to be available after Sept. 30.

All cosmetics from the game’s Marketplace will be granted to everyone on March 31, but there will be no refunds for previously purchased cosmetic items. The Marketplace will also be closed on that date. Remaining Credits on players’ accounts will be converted into in-game items as shown by a chart published by Crystal Dynamics.

Image via Crystal Dynamics

Without Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics will now shift its attention to a new Tomb Raider title. Fans of the title will be happy to know that something new is coming since it has been five years since Shadow of the Tomb Raider debuted. The series has received a lot of praise from gamers, and it is a favorite of many gamers.

The announcement of the new Tomb Raider title isn’t slated to come to light until later this year, but players are pretty happy at the news buzzing in the rumor mill that has many excited for the prospect of a fresh story in the Tomb Raider franchise.