Living Tribunal strategy wins two empty Marvel Snap locations

Some locations in Marvel Snap can be challenging to win, meaning both you and your opponent end up in a tie. One of those is the Death’s Domain location which destroys all the cards that will be played there.

Still, there are several ways to win in Death’s Domain. Cards like Mister Fantastic and Klaw can give Power to another location. Also, cards that can create additional units such as Mister Sinister, Brood, Doctor Doom, and Ultron put cards on Death’s Domain since their effects are not counted as a play. But in the case of Reddit user WereIAm, it was The Living Tribunal who made them win on two Death’s Domain locations.

The Living Tribunal has the ability to split the player’s total Power evenly among all the locations. And in the user’s post on June 27, all the locations had five-Power each, with the left and right location being Death’s Domain. The Living Tribunal and Spider-Woman were the only cards played by the user, but that was enough since their opponent couldn’t play anything on Death’s Domain.

Related: Best Living Tribunal decks in Marvel Snap

The Living Tribunal play became the game-winner for the user after winning the two Death’s Domain locations despite the opponent having a landslide win in the middle location (68-5). The user, however, did not state how Death’s Domain appeared two times in the game. Still, they managed to get the win with the help of The Living Tribunal, proving that one card can instantly change the flow of a game in an instant.

About the author