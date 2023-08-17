Lady Deathstrike is already destroying Marvel Snap matches in game-changing plays

Marvel Snap’s August season known as “Big in Japan” features some new cards themed around the story arc of Wolverine’s adventure in the Land of the Rising Sun. One of them is Lady Deathstrike, who has already impressed players by showing what she is capable of as a destructive and game-changing card.

Lady Deathstrike is a five-cost, three-Power card that can destroy all cards with less Power than her in the location where she is placed. On paper, this ability can be beneficial to just get rid of cheap-cost cards with low Power, whether it’s from your side or the opponent’s. But her full potential can be reached if Lady Deathstrike’s Power can become bigger, making her a possible card wrecker in the process.

Lady Deathstrike’s destructive prowess was seen in a clip posted by Reddit user NickLess- on Aug. 15. In this clip, the user managed to successfully activate Mister Negative’s effect, making cards such as Arnim Zola and Knull switch their cost and Power. This paved the way for the user to play both cards on turn six, well as Lady Deathsrtike in a location where Wong and Shuri are placed, boosting Lady Deathstrike’s Power to 12.

Lady Deathstrike destroying all cards with less than 12 Power is already a game-changing move. But what made things more interesting was the Arnim Zola play that destroyed and summoned two Lady Deathstrike copies in the other two locations. This triggered the card’s effect two more times in the two separate locations, destroying all cards with less than 12 Power, which resulted in the opponent only having one America Chavez as their card.

In another clip posted by user TTMGaming on Aug. 15, Lady Deathstrike was affected by Mister Negative’s ability, making her a three-cost, five-Power card. On turn six, she was played in a Wong and Shuri location, increasing her Power to 20. This destroyed all cards with less than 20 Power in the Asteroid location.

The user then played Knull in the right location with a massive 35 Power thanks to the destruction caused by Lady Deathstrike. They won the game by winning in all three locations, while the opponent managed to only create six, zero, and four-Power locations compared to the eight, 32, and 38-Power of TTMGaming.

Both users garnered praise from the community, with some even requesting to give Lady Deathstrike better animation effects to equalize her incredible power potential. Indeed, players can bring out a card’s potential when they synergize it well with other cards. Though this can also be an opening for a possible nerf in the near future, especially with how well players can abuse Lady Deathstrike’s destruction effect.

