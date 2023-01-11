How to use a Marvel Snap Collection and Deck Tracker

Deck trackers offer a variety of quality-of-life features for card game players. Almost all card games in the market tend to have a third-party deck tracker that allows players to keep up with their statistics and the cards in their collections.

Marvel Snap was released in Oct. 2022, and there was a lack of deck trackers shortly after the game’s release. This generally tends to be the case for new arrivals in the card game genre since developers often need time to develop such helping tools.

Considering Snap doesn’t include some features that let players track their progress in the game, Snap players have been in need of a Collection and Deck Tracker, and some started to emerge in recent months.

Collection and Deck Trackers for Marvel Snap

At the time of writing, Marvel Snap Zone and Snap Fan are the two most commonly used deck trackers in Marvel Snap. Once you download one of these apps, the installation process will guide you through and you’ll be able to track the win rates of your favorite decks alongside the latest status of your collection.

Alternatively, there are hand-made tracking sheets players can use to track their wins and losses for a specific deck manually. This method won’t be ideal for monitoring your card collection in Snap, but it’s still a decent alternative if you’d prefer not to use third-party tools.

Since Marvel Snap is a new title, there’s also a chance Second Dinner may eventually add deck tracker-like features to the game in upcoming patches.