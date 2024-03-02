Heroes collide in Marvel Snap’s next season, Avengers vs. X-Men, dropping next week

What happens when the good guys face off against other good guys? Find out in Marvel Snap’s next season, Avengers vs. X-Men.

Recommended Videos

A new video from Second Dinner detailing the new season inspired by a comic book run that began in 2012 revealed that Avengers vs. X-Men will bring five new cards to the game, including multiple members from both teams. But the season pass card is one of Marvel‘s newer and most powerful, and a child of two flagship X-Men members, as originally datamined in January.

But she is just the beginning. Here’s everything coming in Marvel Snap’s new season, Avengers vs. X-Men, in March 2024.

Marvel Snap March 2024 season: Avengers vs. X-Men

More energy is always key. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle/Twitter

Hope Summers, daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey, is the season pass card for March 2024. She’s a three-cost/four-Power card with the text “after you play a card here, you get plus-one energy next turn.”

Joining Hope in the first week of the season is Pixie, who sounds like a true wildcard. Pixie is a two/one that will “shuffle the costs of all cards in your deck that started there, throwing a wrench in just about every game.

Mockingbird will follow on March 12, a five/nine that “costs one less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck,” and then Cannonball on March 19 as a five/eight that will “move an enemy card away from here and add a rock where it was” but “if it can’t move, destroy it to add the rock.”

Finally, Iron Man’s best buddy, Colonel James Rhodes, better known as War Machine, will finish the season on March 26. He’s a four/six with an On Reveal ability that says “until the end of next turn, nothing can stop you from playing cards anywhere.”

For this upcoming season of MARVEL SNAP we're tackling one of the all time great debates…Avengers vs X-Men! pic.twitter.com/p1C78MECxM — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 2, 2024

The season will also add many new variants, such as Iron Man and Magneto in the season pass, plus numerous more. It will also mark the return of the re-worked location Krakoa, and new location Utopia.

Marvel Snap’s Avengers vs. X-Men season begins next week on March 5.