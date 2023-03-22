Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game with 12-card decks representing heroes or villains from the Marvel universe, and it’s been a smash hit ever since it first dropped.
As is to be expected from online card games, new cards will always be added over time bringing changes to the game’s meta. Getting to know the unreleased Marvel Snap cards is a glimpse into which archetypes might receive more support in the future.
Marvel Snap launched globally on Oct. 18, but since its beta became available on June 9, dozens of cards have been added and removed from the game. Despite the extensive changes that have taken place over the months, many unreleased cards are still available inside the game codes, while other cards are part of future seasons.
All unreleased cards presented here are not their final versions and may change when they are released. It is even possible to identify that there are effects very similar to cards present in the game.
The design of card abilities is closely tied to the characters they represent, so even if there are changes between the data on this list and their official releases, it’s possible to get an idea of what might appear in the future.
Related: All confirmed upcoming cards in Marvel Snap
With four cards releasing every month, it’s only a matter of time until the rest of these leaked and data-mined cards are in the game and wreaking havoc in the meta.
Here are all of the unreleased, data-mined, and leaked cards in Marvel Snap.
Every data-mined card in Marvel Snap
|Card
|Cost
|Power
|Card effects
|Annihilus
|?
|?
|On Reveal: Each of your cards randomly chooses a location to move to.
|Black Knight
|1
|2
|When this is destroyed, draw a card.
|Blink
|3
|1
|You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
|Blob
|3
|4
|Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
|Bullseye
|1
|2
|On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a 2-Cost card (if any are left).
|Elsa Bloodstone
|1
|1
|At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
|Flatman
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +1 Power.
|Ghost-Spider
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Move the last card you played here.
|Goblin Queen
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Other cards can’t be revealed this turn.
|Gorr
|0
|0
|?
|Gwenpool
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
|High Evolutionary
|4
|7
|At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.
|Hit Monkey
|2
|0
|On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
|Howard the Duck
|1
|2
|Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
|Iron Lad
|4
|6
|On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.
|J. Jonah Jameson
|1
|1
|Ongoing: Your emotes are ruder.
|Jean Grey
|3
|3
|On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
|Jeff the Baby Land Shark
|2
|3
|Nothing can stop you from playing this anywhere. (If there’s space.)
|King Eitri
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Give the next card you play +4 Power.
|Kitty Pryde
|1
|2
|You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
|Lady Deathstrike
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
|Legion
|5
|4
|On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
|Loki
|0
|0
|?
|Makkari
|0
|2
|When you draw this, place it at a random location.
|Mephisto
|6
|0
|If you win this game, double your winnings.
|Mirage
|4
|5
|As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
|Ms. Marvel
|3
|4
|Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
|Nebula
|1
|1
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
|Night Nurse
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Add all cards you discarded or destroyed last turn to your hand.
|Random
|4
|0
|On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of a random card in your deck.
|Red Guardian
|3
|6
|On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
|Silk
|2
|5
|When anyone plays a card here, move this to another location.
|Silver Sable
|2
|6
|You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
|Silver Samurai
|3
|0
|When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
|Snowguard
|1
|2
|If you haven’t played this by turn 3, transform into a random spirit animal.
|Spider-Ham
|0
|0
|?
|Spider-Man 2099
|0
|0
|?
|Stegron
|4
|5
|On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.
|Stryfe
|3
|7
|If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
|Surtur
|5
|0
|If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
|The Living Tribunal
|6
|4
|At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.
|The Phoenix Force
|6
|3
|On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards with +5 Power. If it’s Jean Grey, +10 Power.
|Toad
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Move the last card you played to this location.
|Uncle Ben
|1
|2
|When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
|Viv Vision
|2
|3
|When you move a card to a location, move this card there as well.
|War Machine
|4
|5
|Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.
|Witchfire
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by 1.
|X-23
|3
|3
|When this is discarded from your hand, put it back. It costs 0.
|Yo-Yo
|1
|2
|When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.