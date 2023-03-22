This is every unreleased Marvel Snap card

These could show up in your matches soon.

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game with 12-card decks representing heroes or villains from the Marvel universe, and it’s been a smash hit ever since it first dropped.

As is to be expected from online card games, new cards will always be added over time bringing changes to the game’s meta. Getting to know the unreleased Marvel Snap cards is a glimpse into which archetypes might receive more support in the future.

Marvel Snap launched globally on Oct. 18, but since its beta became available on June 9, dozens of cards have been added and removed from the game. Despite the extensive changes that have taken place over the months, many unreleased cards are still available inside the game codes, while other cards are part of future seasons.

All unreleased cards presented here are not their final versions and may change when they are released. It is even possible to identify that there are effects very similar to cards present in the game.

The design of card abilities is closely tied to the characters they represent, so even if there are changes between the data on this list and their official releases, it’s possible to get an idea of ​​what might appear in the future.

With four cards releasing every month, it’s only a matter of time until the rest of these leaked and data-mined cards are in the game and wreaking havoc in the meta.

Here are all of the unreleased, data-mined, and leaked cards in Marvel Snap.

Every data-mined card in Marvel Snap 

CardCostPowerCard effects
Annihilus??On Reveal: Each of your cards randomly chooses a location to move to.
Black Knight12When this is destroyed, draw a card.
Blink31You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
Blob34Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
Bullseye12On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a 2-Cost card (if any are left).
Elsa Bloodstone11At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
Flatman22Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +1 Power.
Ghost-Spider22On Reveal: Move the last card you played here.
Goblin Queen23On Reveal: Other cards can’t be revealed this turn.
Gorr00?
Gwenpool21On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
High Evolutionary47At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.
Hit Monkey20On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
Howard the Duck12Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
Iron Lad46On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.
J. Jonah Jameson11Ongoing: Your emotes are ruder.
Jean Grey33On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
Jeff the Baby Land Shark23Nothing can stop you from playing this anywhere. (If there’s space.)
King Eitri53On Reveal: Give the next card you play +4 Power.
Kitty Pryde12You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
Lady Deathstrike64On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
Legion54On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
Loki00?
Makkari02When you draw this, place it at a random location.
Mephisto60If you win this game, double your winnings.
Mirage45As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
Ms. Marvel34Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
Nebula11On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
Night Nurse22On Reveal: Add all cards you discarded or destroyed last turn to your hand.
Random40On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of a random card in your deck.
Red Guardian36On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
Silk25When anyone plays a card here, move this to another location.
Silver Sable26You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
Silver Samurai30When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
Snowguard12If you haven’t played this by turn 3, transform into a random spirit animal.
Spider-Ham00?
Spider-Man 209900?
Stegron45On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.
Stryfe37If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
Surtur50If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
The Living Tribunal64At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.
The Phoenix Force63On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards with +5 Power. If it’s Jean Grey, +10 Power.
Toad23On Reveal: Move the last card you played to this location.
Uncle Ben12When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
Viv Vision23When you move a card to a location, move this card there as well.
War Machine45Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.
Witchfire23On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by 1.
X-2333When this is discarded from your hand, put it back. It costs 0.
Yo-Yo12When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.