Crafty Marvel Snap player used Viper in the most creative way possible

There are a lot of strategies players can use in Marvel Snap to win games. With the junk strategy, you fill up the opponent’s side of locations with useless cards. Viper can be considered as the core card of such decks. She is a two-cost, three-Power card that can transfer a card on your side to your opponent’s side of the location where Viper was played. Though she transfers a random card, using her correctly can give your side a big advantage. This was seen on the play posted by user PandamanPete on Reddit.

According to the user, their opponent used the Reality Stone to change one of the locations to Nidavellir. But before changing it, it was originally Elysium, which reduces the cost of all cards by one. This paved the way for the user to play multiple cards as early as turn three, including the creative Viper play, which turned the game upside down.

The first card played by the user was Ebony Maw, which has an Ongoing ability that prevents its user from playing cards on the location where it is placed in exchange for its one-cost, seven-Power stat line. This was followed by Mystique, which copied the Ongoing ability of Ebony Maw. Mystique was then transferred by Viper to the opponent’s side of the Nidavellir location, preventing them from playing cards there.

The post by PandamanPete garnered over 700 upvotes, with other users praising their clever play to disrupt the opponent’s strategy in an instant. Indeed, a lot of unexpected combinations can be done in Marvel Snap. But pulling off this Viper play as early as turn three is truly one for the books.

