The Thunderbolts season in Marvel Snap this April ends with the arrival of one of the faction’s most influential and manipulative members: Valentina.

Despite having no superpowers, Valentina, or La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine by her real name, is both friendly and sarcastic—and she can use this to be an expert manipulator. In Marvel Snap, she has an ability that can give you a potential finisher which you can use in the late game. Just take note that it has some possible setback, yet it can still help you win games.

Here are the best Valentina decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap: Valentina abilities, explained

Valentina is a two-Cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Add a random 6-Cost card to your hand. Give it -2 Cost and -3 Power.” The lowered Cost compensates for the decrease of Power of the random late game finisher Valentina provides. But if you use it in a deck with the right cards, the bonus unit you can gain may change the pace of the game in an instant.

A manipulative agent. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Valentina as a series five card for 6,000 tokens from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop between April 30 and May 7. Also, Valentina is part of the four-card pool of that week’s Spotlight Caches rotation.

Strategy and best combos for Valentina decks in Marvel Snap

Valentina has a general effect, making her a tech support card to decks rather than a main finisher. Still, there are some cards that can benefit from her ability.

The Collector gains plus one Power every time a card enters your hand aside from drawing them in your deck. As for Quinjet, it can lower the cost of the card Valentina gave you since it did not start in the deck. Mockingbird, on the other hand, costs one less for each card you have in play that did not originate from your deck. All of these cards can be helped by Valentina to maximize their abilities, so make sure to use them alongside it.

Best Valentina decks to play in Marvel Snap

Standard Loki Collector

Loki just got a new friend. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Loki Collector has been an established meta deck for a long time already. It saw some decrease in popularity, however, when Loki’s text changed, making it irrelevant as the main initiator of The Collector’s Power-stacking ability. Still, the deck has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with, and a good home for Valentina.

Aside from Valentina, the other cards in this deck that can give your hand bonus units are Snowguard, Mirage, Cable, and Agent Coulson. Hope Summers can also give you bonus energy whenever you play a card on the same location during the last turn.

Devil Dinosaur is the main finisher of the deck thanks to its Ongoing ability to gain plus two Power for each card in your hand, while Shang-Chi is there to potentially destroy all of your opponent’s cards with 10 or more Power on the same location where you play it.

Aggro Loki Collector

Aggressive. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This version of the Loki Collector deck focuses more on the aggressiveness the strategy can provide, with the Angela and Kitty Pryde package being the second main offensive weapon of the deck.

Angela gains plus two Power every time you play a card on the same location where it is placed. This can be spammed with the help of Kitty Pryde, which can bounce itself to your hand while gaining plus one Power. Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also here to possibly give more Power to Angela while also having the potential to help you win challenging or unplayable locations.

Agent 13 is a good substitute to Mirage as another unit which can bring a bonus card to your hand.

Control Loki

More control for more power. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This Loki deck uses more control effects to manipulate your opponent’s board while also keeping the offensive prowess of Loki and Devil Dinosaur.

Cosmo is there to prevent all On Reveal effects from happening at the same location. As for Baron Zemo, it can recruit the lowest-Cost card of your opponent on the location where you play him. Both of these cards can help you establish offense through their control effects, with their disruption abilities as initiators.

Elsa Bloodstone is an added offensive tool for this deck thanks to its ability to give plus two Power every time you play a card to fill a location. This can also be spammed when Kitty Pryde is present.

How to counter Valentina decks in Marvel Snap

Valentina has an On Reveal ability, making it a potential target of Cosmo. Always watch out if the space dog is present in any location on either side since he just makes Valentina a vanilla card.

Cards that help fill your hand with more units can also be counters to Valentina. This includes Master Mold, which can give two copies of Sentinel, Black Widow, which creates and gives the Widow’s Bite, and Baron Mordo, which lets you draw a card and makes it a six-Cost unit regardless of its original Cost.

Is Valentina worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

If you plan on getting Valentina by using your spare credits to get Spotlight Keys, then she is worth pulling. The bonus six-Cost card that becomes a four-Cost can be a potential game-changer if used correctly despite the minus three-Power setback.

But if you’re using your tokens or have limited credits or Spotlight Keys, then our suggestion is to just keep those for more impactful cards. Valentina’s use so far is limited, so make sure to think twice if you want to get her.

