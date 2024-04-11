Best US Agent decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap‘s Thunderbolts season is bringing multiple cards that are based on the known faction’s members. One is U.S. Agent, who is the second iteration of Captain America—though he’s definitely more stubborn and annoying.

Recommended Videos

In the Marvel universe, U.S. Agent, or John Walker, has various superpowers. He has superhuman strength, agility, speed, endurance, and reflexes. U.S. Agent is a master of hand-to-hand combat and even had the chance to beat Cap in one of their encounters. In Snap, his ability weakens opponents’ finishers.

Here are the best U.S. Agent decks in Marvel Snap.

U.S. Agent abilities, explained

U.S. Agent is a two-Cost, three-Power card with the ability, “Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power.” U.S. Agent isn’t the biggest gamechanger, but the utility it provides to inflict negative Power to your opponent’s lategame cards can win games, especially if used in a location with multiple finishers.

U.S. Agent is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get U.S. Agent as a series five card, meaning you need to spend 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop from April 9. U.S. Agent is also up for grabs as part of the four-card pool of the same week’s Spotlight Cache. So, get ready to use either your tokens or credits to add U.S. Agent to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for U.S. Agent decks in Marvel Snap

U.S. Agent is more of a tech card. Its effect is a support ability that contributes to winning locations through its micromechanics. Still, some cards can bring out its full potential. For instance, putting U.S. Agent in a location with Onslaught can double the negative Power the former inflicts on your opponent’s cards.

be careful with power reduction: Onslaught can also get negative six Power when you do this setup. Pair the combo with Luke Cage since it prevents your cards from getting negative Power.

Best U.S. Agent decks to play in Marvel Snap

Negative High Evo

Turning negative to something positive. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

With the way U.S. Agent’s ability works, putting him into a deck designed around inflicting negative Power is best; in this case, High Evolutionary creations.

Aside from U.S. Agent, the other cards that can give negative Power are the evolved versions of Wasp, Cyclops, and The Thing, as well as classic two-drop Scorpion. Hazmat can also inflict negative Power to all cards, meaning you’ll need Luke Cage to save you.

As for the energy conservation side of the High Evolutionary creations, Hulk is there to be your main finisher, while Abomination costs one less energy for each card your Marvel Snap opponent has with negative Power. Cap off the deck with Sunspot to build up the early game.

Ongoing Party

Ongoing party it is. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This Ongoing deck is pretty self-explanatory. You play multiple Ongoing cards with a bunch of effects which can translate into control-based offense against your opponent, all while having the finishing move of using Spectrum to boost all of your Ongoing cards.

Armor, Colossus, and Cosmo are all there for protection, stability, and disruption of On Reveal effects, while Zabu helps lessen the cost of your four-Cost units. Mobius M. Mobius keeps your opponent immune to cost-reducing abilities, and Ms. Marvel is there to create huge Power on its adjacent locations—as long as you fulfil its conditions. Finish the deck with Man-Thing, Blue Marvel, and Ant-Man, which are all staples.

Cerebro Three

Old but gold. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Three is the uniform Power stat line of units that Cerebro and Mystique target to boost in this deck. With U.S. Agent being a three-Power card, it can be a candidate for the possible Power boost while still using its ability.

Aside from U.S. Agent, Armor, and Blue Marvel, the other three-Power cards in this deck are Invisible Woman (for protecting the Cerebro and Mystique combo), the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Scarlet Witch (for changing a location), Sentinel (for adding copies), Killmonger (for destroying all one-Cost cards), Shang-Chi (for destroying opponent’s units with 10 or more Power), and Valkyrie (to turn the base Power of all your cards in a specific location to three for the Cerebro boost).

How to counter U.S. Agent decks

With U.S. Agent being a card with an Ongoing ability, there are three major counters. Enchantress removes the Ongoing effects of cards , Rogue steals a random Ongoing ability, and Echo removes abilities completely. So, always watch out for those Snap counter-cards since they can turn U.S. Agent into a plain card.

As for Luke Cage, it is also a strong counter for U.S. Agent since the opponent can prevent the negative Power infliction the latter can do.

Is U.S. Agent worth pulling?

We can’t really say that U.S. Agent is a must-get card in Marvel Snap since its effect lacks some sort of flexibility that could be incorporated into the majority of the decks, especially in the current metgame. Still, if you are fond of using the above decks, then you can get U.S. Agent to add it as support card, mostly for decks that focus on inflicting negative Power. It is better, however, to get it from the Spotlight Cache, and just reserve your 6,000 tokens for some slightly more worthy cards coming to Marvel Snap in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more