Best Negasonic Teenage Warhead decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Marvel Snap’s Days of Future Past season in March 2023 added several awesome new cards to Series Five, but none are more explosive than Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

The X-Men member with the mouthful of a name is super fun to use, and while somewhat situational, she also slides into a number of decks for her utility to help counter some of the best cards in the game.

NTW may find her way into the bulk of the Marvel Snap meta as more players add her to their collection because she’s an incredibly useful card when it comes to countering some big-time plays late in matches.

Here’s everything you should know about Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Snap.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead card abilities in Marvel Snap

A truly destructive force, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s power lies in her ability to destroy a card on either side of the board.

“After ANY card is played here, destroy this card AND that card,” her ability text reads. This may sound innocuous at first with her three energy/four power stats, but the implication here is that she will destroy the next card played at her location, regardless of which player played the card.

This allows her to be extremely useful in a variety of scenarios, including Destroy decks, or just as a counter to whatever your opponent is looking to play at a specific location.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead strategy in Marvel Snap

This card’s strategy relies heavily on what kind of deck you’re using her in. Her innate ability to destroy herself and one more card makes her an immediate hit with decks centered around Knull or Death, but she also combos quite well with another Days of Future Past seasonal card, Nimrod.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead could slot into many different decks, similarly to Shang-Chi or Cosmo, thanks to her ability to be a counter to just about anything. When you know a card is being played somewhere and you have priority by holding the most power, you can throw her down on the opposite side of a big card to turn the tide in your favor.

When she’s in hand and you’re ready to take out your opponent’s turn five or turn six game-changing play, make sure you hold priority because she will take them out along with herself.

Best combo synergy with Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Marvel Snap

Since she’s a Destroy card, Negasonic Teenage Warhead has great synergy with any card that benefits from its own destruction, such as:

Deadpool

Bucky Barnes

Nimrod

Wolverine

Electro

Nova

Playing any of these cards directly after Negasonic Teenage Warhead will destroy them and help you reap the benefits. But she also has some great synergy with the bigger Destroy deck cards, like:

Knull

Death

Galactus

Slotting her into the normal Knull and Death decks will be an easy choice. The more cards you destroy, the more power Knull receives and the cheaper Death becomes to play.

She also is really fun in a proper Galactus deck, which also benefits from Knull and Death, because you can play her after Galactus destroys the board to then destroy whatever your opponent plays next.

The best Negasonic Teenage Warhead decks in Marvel Snap

Negasonic Galactus

Wasp Wolverine Electro Wave Negasonic Teenage Warhead Shuri Nimrod Dr. Octopus Knull Galactus Destroyer Death

The goal here is to play Galactus as early as possible with Electro or Wave, and then use cards like Shuri, Knull, and Death to add a lot of power after the board has been cleared. You can also use Negasonic Teenage Warhead to instantly destroy whatever your opponent plays next.

The odds are if they stay and don’t retreat after Galactus nukes everything, they likely have a big card that they think will give them a chance to win. This is your opportunity to use Negasonic Teenage Warhead to counter them completely.

Negasonic Control

Iceman Nightcrawler Daredevil Scorpion Lizard Mister Fantastic Storm Negasonic Teenage Warhead Shang-Chi Jessica Jones Professor X America Chavez

This Negasonic spin on a classic control deck is all about combining her with Daredevil to devastate your opponent’s turn five play. Daredevil will let you see what they’re playing and where, so you can use Negasonic to destroy it so long as you have priority.

You could easily be able to secure priority after playing out the rest of the cards you have, such as Iceman, Lizard, Scorpion, and Mister Fantastic. Alternatively, you can also use Professor X on turn five to lock down a position you’re already winning and then use Negasonic on turn six to pick off whatever they play on one of the remaining two lanes.

Negasonic Deathwave

The Hood Yondu Bucky Barnes Carnage Killmonger Wave Negasonic Teenage Warhead Deathlok Nimrod Aero She-Hulk Death

Negasonic slots easily into the Deathwave decks that have been very popular for the last few months in Marvel Snap. You can use her to destroy cards like Bucky Barnes or Nimrod, or simply to counter the opponent’s next play at that location by destroying whatever they play or scaring them off from playing there.

Using cards like Carnage and Killmonger along with Negasonic, you can make Death cheaper. Or use Wave to play Death on turn four, and then either skip on turn five or use Negasonic for a discounted She-Hulk on turn six for big power plays at the end of the game.

How to counter Negasonic Teenage Warhead decks in Marvel Snap

Armor is Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s worst enemy since it will negate her ability to destroy herself or any other card. But this means they can also use the three-drop as a four power card, which isn’t the worst scenario.

Interestingly, since Negasonic’s ability isn’t Ongoing or On Reveal, she can’t be countered by Cosmo or Enchantress, immediately making her stronger than many other similar cards in the game with abilities like hers.

One way to counter Negasonic at any location is to play Nova or Bucky Barnes after she’s played by the opponent. This will destroy those cards and apply their unique buffs to your side of the board.