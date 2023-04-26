All Marvel Snap Series 3 cards: Cost, power, and abilities

The chase for better cards continues each month.

Marvel Snap certainly scratches a specific itch for many different subsets of gamers.

It’s obviously a hit for fans of Marvel, a big hit for fans of competitive card games, and especially for those who love collecting and progressing in games.

In Snap, players upping their Collection Level will collect cards in subsequent Series. Players need to collect all Series One cards before moving on to Series Two, all Series Two cards before moving on to Series Three, and so on.

Series Three is by far Marvel Snap’s biggest set of cards, and it gets bigger each month as cards drop from Series Five into Series Four, and Series Four into Series Three. Series Three is already full of some of the best cards in the game, such as Magneto, Doctor Doom, Patriot, Black Panther, Valkyrie, and many others.

Here are all of the cards currently available in Series Three in Marvel Snap.

How many cards are in Series Three in Marvel Snap?

As of the April 2023 Series Drop update in Marvel Snap, there are 92 total cards in Series Three.

All Marvel Snap Series Three cards

Wasp

Wasp
  • Card stats: 0 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: “My secret power is that I get things done.”

Yellowjacket

Yellowjacket
  • Card stats: 0 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

The Hood

The Hood
  • Card stats: 1 Power, -2 Energy
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Bast

Bast
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Deadpool

Deadpool
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.

Human Torch

Human Torch
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: When this moves, double its Power

M’Baku

M'Baku
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.

Quinjet

Quinjet
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Zero

Zero
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

Titania

Titania
  • Card stats: 1 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: After ANY card is played here, this card switches sides.

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.

Black Widow

Black Widow
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.

Luke Cage

Luke Cage
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Psylocke

Psylocke
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Beast

Beast
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

Dagger

Dagger
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Daredevil

Daredevil
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

Goose

Goose
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location.

Hazmat

Hazmat
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power.

Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.

Mojo

Mojo
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.

Baron Mordo

Baron Mordo
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.

Falcon

Falcon
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.

Maria Hill

Maria Hill
  • Card stats: 2 Energy 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.

Quake

Quake
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.

Viper

Viper
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

Colleen Wing

Colleen Wing
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.

Mysterio

Mysterio
  • Card stats: 2 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.

Green Goblin

Green Goblin
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, -3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Cerebro

Cerebro
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.

Mystique

Mystique
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Gambit

Gambit
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.

Patriot

Patriot
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Rogue

Rogue
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

Venom

Venom
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Brood

Brood
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power.

Electro

Electro
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.

Lockjaw

Lockjaw
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: After you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)

Debrii

Debrii
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

Wave

Wave
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

Agent Coulson

Agent Coulson
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.

Kingpin

Kingpin
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it.

Thor

Thor
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck.

Polaris

Polaris
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.

Black Cat

Black Cat
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 7 Power
  • Card text: If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.

Maximus

Maximus
  • Card stats: 3 Energy, 7 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards.

Mister Negative

Mister Negative
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, -1 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

Dracula

Dracula
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.

Shuri

Shuri
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.

Super-Skrull

Super-Skrull
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Wong

Wong
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

Absorbing Man

Absorbing Man
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Crystal

Crystal
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.

Rescue

Rescue
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Drax

Drax
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Miles Morales

Miles Morales
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: If a card moved last turn, this costs 1.

Omega Red

Omega Red
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.

Hellcow

Hellcow
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.

Rockslide

Rockslide
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Crossbones

Crossbones
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 8 Power
  • Card text: You can only play this at locations where you are winning.

Attuma

Attuma
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 10 Power
  • Card text: If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Typhoid Mary

Typhoid Mary
  • Card stats: 4 Energy, 10 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)

Magik

Magik
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.

Ronan the Accuser

Ronan the Accuser
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.

Black Panther

Black Panther
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.

Sera

Sera
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 4 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 6 Power
  • Card text: At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)

Nick Fury

Nick Fury
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 7 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

Aero

Aero
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.

Black Bolt

Black Bolt
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand.

Jane Foster Mighty Thor

Jane Foster Mighty Thor
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Draw all cards that Cost 0 from your deck.

Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 10 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.

Red Skull

Red Skull
  • Card stats: 5 Energy, 12 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

Arnim Zola

Arnim Zola
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 0 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.

Leader

Leader
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 2 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 5 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Hela

Hela
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 6 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Ultron

Ultron
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 8 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.

Orka

Orka
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 9 Power
  • Card text: Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 9 Power
  • Card text: Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Helicarrier

Helicarrier
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 10 Power
  • Card text: When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.

Magneto

Magneto
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 12 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.

Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 14 Power
  • Card text: Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.

Giganto

Giganto
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 14 Power
  • Card text: You can only play this at the left location.

Destroyer

Destroyer
  • Card stats: 6 Energy, 15 Power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

Death

Death
  • Card stats: 9 Energy, 12 Power
  • Card text: Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

This article will be updated when more cards are added to Series Three in Marvel Snap.