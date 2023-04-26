All Marvel Snap Series 3 cards: Cost, power, and abilities

Marvel Snap certainly scratches a specific itch for many different subsets of gamers.
It’s obviously a hit for fans of Marvel, a big hit for fans of competitive card games, and especially for those who love collecting and progressing in games.
In Snap, players upping their Collection Level will collect cards in subsequent Series. Players need to collect all Series One cards before moving on to Series Two, all Series Two cards before moving on to Series Three, and so on.
Series Three is by far Marvel Snap’s biggest set of cards, and it gets bigger each month as cards drop from Series Five into Series Four, and Series Four into Series Three. Series Three is already full of some of the best cards in the game, such as Magneto, Doctor Doom, Patriot, Black Panther, Valkyrie, and many others.
Here are all of the cards currently available in Series Three in Marvel Snap.
How many cards are in Series Three in Marvel Snap?
As of the April 2023 Series Drop update in Marvel Snap, there are 92 total cards in Series Three.
All Marvel Snap Series Three cards
Wasp
Yellowjacket
- Card stats: 0 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
The Hood
Bast
- Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
Deadpool
- Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power
- Card text: When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.
Human Torch
M’Baku
- Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.
Quinjet
- Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
Zero
Titania
Adam Warlock
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
Black Widow
Luke Cage
Psylocke
Beast
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.
Dagger
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.
Daredevil
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
Goose
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location.
Hazmat
Invisible Woman
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
Mojo
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.
Baron Mordo
Falcon
Maria Hill
Quake
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.
Viper
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
Colleen Wing
Mysterio
- Card stats: 2 Energy, 4 Power
- Card text: As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
Green Goblin
Cerebro
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.
Mystique
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it’s in play)
Gambit
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
Patriot
Rogue
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.
Venom
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
Brood
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
Electro
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.
Lockjaw
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: After you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)
Debrii
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
Juggernaut
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.
Moon Knight
Wave
Agent Coulson
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.
Kingpin
Thor
Polaris
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 5 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.
Black Cat
- Card stats: 3 Energy, 7 Power
- Card text: If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
Maximus
Mister Negative
- Card stats: 4 Energy, -1 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.
Dracula
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.
Shuri
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.
Super-Skrull
Wong
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
Absorbing Man
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it’s in play)
Ghost Rider
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.
Spider-Man
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.
Crystal
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 4 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.
Rescue
Drax
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Miles Morales
Omega Red
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power
- Card text: Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.
Hellcow
Rockslide
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
Crossbones
Attuma
- Card stats: 4 Energy, 10 Power
- Card text: If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
Typhoid Mary
Taskmaster
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)
Magik
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.
Ronan the Accuser
Valkyrie
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.
Black Panther
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 4 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
Sera
Captain Marvel
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 6 Power
- Card text: At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
Nick Fury
Aero
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.
Black Bolt
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand.
Jane Foster Mighty Thor
Doctor Octopus
- Card stats: 5 Energy, 10 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
Red Skull
Arnim Zola
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 0 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.
Leader
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 2 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.
Doctor Doom
Hela
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 6 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
Ultron
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 8 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.
Orka
She-Hulk
Helicarrier
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 10 Power
- Card text: When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.
Magneto
- Card stats: 6 Energy, 12 Power
- Card text: On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.
Agatha Harkness
Giganto
Destroyer
Death
- Card stats: 9 Energy, 12 Power
- Card text: Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.
This article will be updated when more cards are added to Series Three in Marvel Snap.