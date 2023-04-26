All Marvel Snap Series 3 cards: Cost, power, and abilities

Marvel Snap certainly scratches a specific itch for many different subsets of gamers.

It’s obviously a hit for fans of Marvel, a big hit for fans of competitive card games, and especially for those who love collecting and progressing in games.

In Snap, players upping their Collection Level will collect cards in subsequent Series. Players need to collect all Series One cards before moving on to Series Two, all Series Two cards before moving on to Series Three, and so on.

Series Three is by far Marvel Snap’s biggest set of cards, and it gets bigger each month as cards drop from Series Five into Series Four, and Series Four into Series Three. Series Three is already full of some of the best cards in the game, such as Magneto, Doctor Doom, Patriot, Black Panther, Valkyrie, and many others.

Here are all of the cards currently available in Series Three in Marvel Snap.

How many cards are in Series Three in Marvel Snap?

As of the April 2023 Series Drop update in Marvel Snap, there are 92 total cards in Series Three.

All Marvel Snap Series Three cards

Wasp

Card stats: 0 Energy, 1 Power

0 Energy, 1 Power Card text: “My secret power is that I get things done.”

Yellowjacket

Card stats: 0 Energy, 2 Power

0 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.

The Hood

Card stats: 1 Power, -2 Energy

1 Power, -2 Energy Card text: On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Bast

Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.

Deadpool

Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Card text: When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.

Human Torch

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: When this moves, double its Power

M’Baku

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.

Quinjet

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Zero

Card stats: 1 Energy, 3 Power

1 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

Titania

Card stats: 1 Energy, 5 Power

1 Energy, 5 Power Card text: After ANY card is played here, this card switches sides.

Adam Warlock

Card stats: 2 Energy, 0 Power

2 Energy, 0 Power Card text: At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.

Black Widow

Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.

Luke Cage

Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Psylocke

Card stats: 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

Beast

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

Dagger

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Daredevil

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.

Goose

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location.

Hazmat

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power.

Invisible Woman

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.

Mojo

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.

Baron Mordo

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.

Falcon

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.

Maria Hill

Card stats: 2 Energy 3 Power

2 Energy 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.

Quake

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.

Viper

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.

Colleen Wing

Card stats: 2 Energy, 4 Power

2 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.

Mysterio

Card stats: 2 Energy, 4 Power

2 Energy, 4 Power Card text: As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.

Green Goblin

Card stats: 3 Energy, -3 Power

3 Energy, -3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.

Cerebro

Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power

3 Energy, 0 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.

Mystique

Card stats: 3 Energy, 0 Power

3 Energy, 0 Power Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Gambit

Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power

3 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.

Patriot

Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power

3 Energy, 1 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

Rogue

Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power

3 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

Venom

Card stats: 3 Energy, 1 Power

3 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Brood

Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power

3 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power.

Electro

Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power

3 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.

Lockjaw

Card stats: 3 Energy, 2 Power

3 Energy, 2 Power Card text: After you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. (once per turn)

Debrii

Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.

Juggernaut

Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.

Moon Knight

Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

Wave

Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

Agent Coulson

Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.

Kingpin

Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Card text: When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it.

Thor

Card stats: 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck.

Polaris

Card stats: 3 Energy, 5 Power

3 Energy, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.

Black Cat

Card stats: 3 Energy, 7 Power

3 Energy, 7 Power Card text: If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.

Maximus

Card stats: 3 Energy, 7 Power

3 Energy, 7 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards.

Mister Negative

Card stats: 4 Energy, -1 Power

4 Energy, -1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

Dracula

Card stats: 4 Energy, 0 Power

4 Energy, 0 Power Card text: At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.

Shuri

Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power

4 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: If you play your next card here, double its Power.

Super-Skrull

Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power

4 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Wong

Card stats: 4 Energy, 2 Power

4 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

Absorbing Man

Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power

4 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Ghost Rider

Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power

4 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.

Spider-Man

Card stats: 4 Energy, 3 Power

4 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Crystal

Card stats: 4 Energy, 4 Power

4 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.

Rescue

Card stats: 4 Energy, 4 Power

4 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Drax

Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Miles Morales

Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Card text: If a card moved last turn, this costs 1.

Omega Red

Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Card text: Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.

Hellcow

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.

Rockslide

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Crossbones

Card stats: 4 Energy, 8 Power

4 Energy, 8 Power Card text: You can only play this at locations where you are winning.

Attuma

Card stats: 4 Energy, 10 Power

4 Energy, 10 Power Card text: If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Typhoid Mary

Card stats: 4 Energy, 10 Power

4 Energy, 10 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.

Taskmaster

Card stats: 5 Energy, 0 Power

5 Energy, 0 Power Card text: On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)

Magik

Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power

5 Energy, 3 Power Card text: You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.

Ronan the Accuser

Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power

5 Energy, 3 Power Card text: Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.

Valkyrie

Card stats: 5 Energy, 3 Power

5 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.

Black Panther

Card stats: 5 Energy, 4 Power

5 Energy, 4 Power Card text: On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.

Sera

Card stats: 5 Energy, 4 Power

5 Energy, 4 Power Card text: Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1)

Captain Marvel

Card stats: 5 Energy, 6 Power

5 Energy, 6 Power Card text: At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)

Nick Fury

Card stats: 5 Energy, 7 Power

5 Energy, 7 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.

Aero

Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power

5 Energy, 8 Power Card text: On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.

Black Bolt

Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power

5 Energy, 8 Power Card text: On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand.

Jane Foster Mighty Thor

Card stats: 5 Energy, 8 Power

5 Energy, 8 Power Card text: On Reveal: Draw all cards that Cost 0 from your deck.

Doctor Octopus

Card stats: 5 Energy, 10 Power

5 Energy, 10 Power Card text: On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.

Red Skull

Card stats: 5 Energy, 12 Power

5 Energy, 12 Power Card text: Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

Arnim Zola

Card stats: 6 Energy, 0 Power

6 Energy, 0 Power Card text: On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.

Leader

Card stats: 6 Energy, 2 Power

6 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side.

Doctor Doom

Card stats: 6 Energy, 5 Power

6 Energy, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Hela

Card stats: 6 Energy, 6 Power

6 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Ultron

Card stats: 6 Energy, 8 Power

6 Energy, 8 Power Card text: On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.

Orka

Card stats: 6 Energy, 9 Power

6 Energy, 9 Power Card text: Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.

She-Hulk

Card stats: 6 Energy, 9 Power

6 Energy, 9 Power Card text: Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Helicarrier

Card stats: 6 Energy, 10 Power

6 Energy, 10 Power Card text: When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.

Magneto

Card stats: 6 Energy, 12 Power

6 Energy, 12 Power Card text: On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.

Agatha Harkness

Card stats: 6 Energy, 14 Power

6 Energy, 14 Power Card text: Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.

Giganto

Card stats: 6 Energy, 14 Power

6 Energy, 14 Power Card text: You can only play this at the left location.

Destroyer

Card stats: 6 Energy, 15 Power

6 Energy, 15 Power Card text: On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.

Death

Card stats: 9 Energy, 12 Power

9 Energy, 12 Power Card text: Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

This article will be updated when more cards are added to Series Three in Marvel Snap.