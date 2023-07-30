The 10 best Series 3 cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap’s massive variety of comic book hero and villain cards are split across pools that are determined by your Collection Level. Starting at Collection Level 475, Series Three is the first pool of new cards to unlock in Marvel Snap at the moment, representing the beginning of the end-game for collecting new characters and cards.

Series Four and Five have followed, and that’s where all the newest and best cards are added, but Series Drops move cards down to Series Three every few months, so things are always changing.

The pool of cards to draw from here is larger and more varied in power level. With this variance in power level, there are some clear winners and losers.

10 best Series Three cards in Marvel Snap, ranked

10) Doctor Doom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel comic book fans can’t get enough of this supervillain, and they will be glad to know that Doctor Doom is one of the strongest Series Three cards in Marvel Snap as well. Doctor Doom does have only five strength, which is pretty low for a dominant six-energy cost card.

But the fact of the matter is that Doctor Doom remains to be one of the best six costs mainly due to his ability, which allows the player to summon two Doombots to each other location. This means that you effectively get three cards for the cost of one, which is especially good since most of the boss monsters will only affect their own location.

9) Mister Negative

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a once meta-defining card, Mister Negative was quite recently slammed with the nerf hammer, making him much more balanced and in line with the rest of Series Three. Having a cost of four and a power of minus one, Mister Negative possesses a very unique effect that allows for both cards that are already powerhouses to be boosted even further, as well as strengthening underpowered cards and making them stronger than ever before.

On reveal Mister Negative allows the player to change the power and cost of all cards in your deck, and we don’t have to tell you how this completely changes the way your deck would operate. Players who use Mister Negative would need to build completely around this card, filling their deck with low-power and high-cost cards such as Iron Man and Arnim Zola, to name a few.

8) Venom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a buff that brought his power up from one to three, Venom is one of the more reliable cards in the game and a must-have in any Destroy deck. He’s great for enabling Destroy cards like Nova, Bucky Barnes, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Nimrod, and for clearing out lanes and adding overall power.

He’s also great for enabling cards like Death and Knull and has become a favorite in several different kinds of decks thanks to his utility. The buff was fitting for one of Marvel’s most popular and favorite villains and anti-heroes.

7) Death

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being the namesake card of the Deathwave/Deathpool decks, Death happens to be just the best payoff for destroying your own cards. This card is extremely intriguing, mainly because she has a cost of nine—the highest of any card in Marvel Snap.

While on the surface the card may seem like it is nearly impossible to summon since matches usually last only six turns, her ability makes the cost of Death reduced by one for each card destroyed throughout the game.

Often partnered alongside other final turn plays costing you anywhere from zero to three, Death makes way for turn six strats that usually go unrivaled. She also plays especially well with Wave, and when two of the best cards in Series Three synergize together just the way you would imagine things to, it won’t be looking so good for the opponent.

Destroying your own cards may seem a little odd to the inexperienced player, but once you traverse into higher play, you will notice there are decks that are solely built around getting their own cards destroyed.

6) She-Hulk

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jennifer Walters may be a lawyer by day, but she’s She-Hulk at night, fitting in nicely to several decks and synergizing with quite a few different cards. She has fast become another must-get if she appears in your Token Shop for Series Three cards.

You can build a deck around building energy with Sunspot by passing on turns and lessening her energy cost, adding an immense amount of power in one turn, and she’s especially painful to deal with in Deathwave decks.

Even if you don’t lower her cost by turn six, you can use her then for a big power spike on the final turn. If things aren’t looking your way you can always retreat, but She-Hulk gives you quite a few options to turn the tide in the last few moments of a Snap match.

5) Wave

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another card that you will spot more frequently among the higher echelons of competitive play, Wave proves to be a whiz at manipulating card costs and is considered to be one of the strongest in its niche, let alone one of the strongest overall cards in the game.

Wave’s on-reveal ability sets the cost of every card in your hand to four during the next turn, turning them into unexpected powerhouses. Wave is often seen used in combination with Odin to “soft lock” your opponent from playing multiple cards in their final turns.

With a game that is based around getting progressively stronger as the match goes on, manipulating card costs can stop a player in their tracks before they can run away with the game. Wave gives you access to high-cost, high-strength cards on your turn five, which can then be followed up with even stronger cards on turn six.

4) Lockjaw

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lockjaw has a very unique effect, and it’s hard to argue against the impact that it makes in any given game that it appears. It is a special card that often has entire teams built around it. Marvel Snap is largely balanced around the fact that powerful cards also have high costs.

With Lockjaw, you are essentially “cheating things into play,” since when you play a card in Lockjaw’s location, it swaps itself out for a random card from your deck, allowing you to sneakily cut out the high costs associated with summoning powerful cards, which can affect the way the match goes significantly.

This means that with a commendable pool of low-cost monsters, you can theoretically play all three on Lockjaw’s location, swapping them out for more effective and powerful cards—essentially “cheating” for big cards that you did not pay for.

3) Mystique

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mystique is probably one of the most balanced Series Three cards in Marvel Snap with a fantastic on-reveal ability that is game-changing when combined correctly.

The on-reveal ability for this card states that when this card is revealed if the last card that was played had an ongoing ability, Mystique’s three-energy card gains it.

If you can think of a powerful Ongoing card in Snap—Patriot, Iron Man, Ka-Zar, etc.—then Mystique enables them twice and can leave your opponent salty as they click the Retreat button.

2) Wong

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also happening to be a prominent pick in Marvel Snap’s meta is no joke. Wong has turned out to be one of the most fun cards to play with.

Wong boasts an ongoing ability that allows effects at this location to happen twice on reveal, which easily turns some of the mediocre cards into absolute beasts, providing them with buffs and extra advantages for the cost of one.

Powerful on-reveal cards such as White Tiger or Ironheart can benefit greatly from this, while also boosting the effect of Discard synergies. Turn four is often the climactic setup turn for a lot of the decks based around having powerful, unparalleled turn sixes, letting Wong fit perfectly into such game plans.

Wong’s combination with Mystique is currently one of the deadliest in the game, effectively quadrupling the On Reveal abilities of two more cards.

1) Magik

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Marvel Snap, when players get the location named Limbo—which adds a seventh turn to their match—it significantly switches up the strategies that both players need to employ. Magik is a unique card since she changes whichever location she’s played on into Limbo, creating super interesting dynamic shifts mid-game.

A small drawback when Magik is that she cannot be played on turn six, but with her buff that made her cost only three energy, she will always grant the player two turns after being cast. She’s countered by several cards, but she’s now just a solid three-drop and one of the better overall cards in the game.

As some would expect, Magik isn’t a one-dimensional sacrificial card with no other value than the extra turn she provides, and possessing three power gives the edge she needs to be a force to reckon with. Catch your enemy off guard and give them a seventh turn and swing the tide of the match completely in your favor.

