New Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer confirms over 130 levels, plus new worlds and modes

Fans of the Game Boy Advance classic have a lot to be excited about.
Published: Jan 11, 2024 07:14 am
Updated: Jan 11, 2024 07:16 am
Mario and Donkey Kong look toward each other in a promo for Mario vs Donkey Kong.
A new trailer for the upcoming remake of the Game Boy Advance game Mario vs. Donkey Kong went live on Jan. 11, teasing what the remake has to offer when it launches next month.

The 41-second trailer revealed that there will be over 130 levels available. These levels will let you rescue mini-Mario toys, rewarding you as you progress. New worlds will also debut in the remake, like Merry Mini Land and Slippery Summit. These levels will feature previously unseen obstacles, as well as “new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics.”

Aside from Casual Mode, which is an easier difficulty for a more laid-back experience, the trailer also revealed the unlockable Plus and Expert levels. Additionally, local co-op will be coming to Mario vs. Donkey Kong, allowing multiple players to work together to take on obstacles. The remake also comes with a Time Attack feature that will let players “take turns” in “raising their personal bar.”

The original Mario vs Donkey Kong for the Game Boy Advance debuted in 2004. Back then, there were 96 levels available, so there’ll be 34 more in the remake. A sequel, Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis, launched in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, and saw the return of a renowned franchise character, Pauline.

Now, after almost two decades, Mario vs. Donkey Kong returns as a current-gen remake and is set for release on Feb. 16 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The remake was first unveiled during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Sept. 2023. If you’re excited for its launch, check out our Mario vs Donkey Kong countdown page, or view the official listing on the Nintendo Switch store.

