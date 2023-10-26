Mario Wonder: All 5 Wonder Token locations in Search Party Item Park

Search Party Item Park is another of Super Mario Wonder’s Token-tracking-down levels. Some of them are fiendishly difficult to uncover, but we have every Wonder Token in a concise guide.

The Search Party levels provide some respite in Super Mario Wonder as they largely dispense with platforming and enemy killing. The goal of these missions is to hunt down and collect five Wonder Tokens.

Are they out in the open for all to see though? Absolutely not. To save you a whole bunch of time, I’ve snapped some handy pictures showing you exactly where they are.

Super Mario Wonder: Where to find all Wonder Tokens in Search Party Item Park

You should be an expert at these by now, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Search Party Item Park is the usual mixture of lateral thinking and trial and error. Many of the Wonder Tokens are not immediately visible and will require some experimentation and exploration.

So, our pictures will show you the exact position in which you can find each of the Wonder Tokens below.

First Wonder Token

A fairly easy one to get things underway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need the Elephant costume to start with. Find the spiked ball on the right side of the level and hit it with your trunk so that it smashes through the blocks to give you access to the level’s first Wonder Token.

Second Wonder Token

This one left me stumped for a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the drill outfit and head on over to the very right-hand side of the level and jump up a couple of the moving platforms. Use the drill to go into the ground and the second line of blocks can actually be accessed. Do that, and you’ll see Wonder Token number two hidden away.

Third Wonder Token

You need to bubble the fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports That’s how you get token number three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s time for another outfit change as you need the bubble-blowing getup. Ascend past the moving platforms again and you’ll see a harmless tank of fish. You need to ruin their day now by channeling your inner Bubble Bobble and bubble all three of them. Once you’ve done that, the Wonder Token will shoot out.

Fourth Wonder Token

Like in previous levels, there are hidden blocks to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hidden blocks are involved in the final two Wonder Tokens. So, use the screenshot above to see where the blocks are, hit them, and then use a badge to reach the platform. You could also time your run and jump perfectly to claim this token.

Fifth Wonder Token

Your final Wonder Token. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re 80 percent done, and it’s time for Wonder Token No. 5. Since you’ve already activated the blocks I mentioned, you’ve now got the easy job of climbing the outstretched vine to the top, hopping off, and picking up the fifth and final Wonder Token.

I hope you enjoyed this process being made easier. Better yet, Super Mario Wonder’s other Search Party levels, Empty Park, Puzzling Park, and Pipe Park, have been made easier too.

