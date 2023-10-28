How to reach all Special World level entrances in Mario Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has its fair share of secrets and hidden levels. Certain levels have a third hidden seed and a hidden exit that leads you to a Special World level. In this guide, we will help you find all the Special World levels.

How do you get to the Special World in Mario Wonder?

To get to the Special World, you need to unlock at least one Special World flower transporter and beat the level it unlocks. This is easier said than done, as these flower transporters can be sneakily hidden, often requiring you to go off the beaten path and look for secret entrances.

In total, there are seven special entrances. One is hidden in each of the six biomes, and the last one is in the main hub world (Petal Island).

Every Special World entrance in Mario Wonder

Pipe-Rock Plateau

Bulrush Express. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bulrush Express level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Break the blocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go through the golden pipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Finish the remaining levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pipe-Rock Plateau Special stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the Bullrush Express level and make sure you have the elephant power-up active . Bring an extra one, just in case.

level and . Bring an extra one, just in case. Play through the level until you collect the Wonder Seed.

When you collect the seed, don’t go through the pipe that normally takes you to the end of the level.

that normally takes you to the end of the level. Instead, use your elephant form to break the blocks beside the pipe.

Break the block and enter the new golden pipe .

. Finish the level and collect the third Wonder Seed.

After you go back to the world map, you’ll notice a new path has unlocked.

Follow this path and play the two new levels and badge challenge that unlock as you progress (you don’t have to collect everything, just finish each level).

that unlock as you progress (you don’t have to collect everything, just finish each level). Once you finish the expert badge challenge, a flower transporter will unlock that can take you to the Special World and the special level Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce Bounce Bounce.

Fluff-Puff Peaks

Jump! Jump! Jump! level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Finish expert badge challenge. Screenshot by Dot Epsorts Fluff Puff Peaks transporter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fluff-Puff Peaks special stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fluff-Puff Peaks, finish the level Jump! Jump! Jump!

After finishing the level, a new path will unlock, leading you to an Expert Badge Challenge .

. Finish the challenge, and a flower transporter will appear, which can take you to the Special World and the special level Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat.

Shining Falls

Shining Falls Royal Seed level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Prince Poplin.Screenshot by Dot Esports Prince Poplin opens secret level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shining Falls Special World is unlocked Shining Falls Special level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, finish this world and collect the Royal Seed.

Now, go back and revisit the Royal Seed Mansion .

. Inside, Master Poplin will be surprised to see you, but he will open a new path for you .

will be surprised to see you, but . Back on the world map, you’ll notice that a new path has been unlocked, taking you to a different flower transporter .

. Ride the transporter to be taken to the Special World and the special level Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge

Sunbaked Desert

Secrets of Shova Mansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t push back the platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports Clear all the breakable blocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Push the big block in the glowing area. Screenshot by Dot Esports A golden pipe appears. Screenshot by Dot Esports Clear new levels to unlock Secret World transport. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sunbaked Desert special level. Clear new levels to unlock Secret World transport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go and replay the level Secrets of Shova Mansion

Right at the end of the level, just before the flagpole, there will be an enemy pushing a large green pushable platform toward you.

Ignore the pushable platform for now, jump over it, and stomp the enemy

for now, jump over it, and You’ll notice that there are some breakable blocks where the enemy used to be

Break ALL the blocks, and once you do, the ground where the blocks used to be will begin to shine

and once you do, the ground where the blocks used to be will begin to shine Now, push the platform so it lands on the glowing part

A golden pipe will appear on your left

will appear on your left Go through the golden pipe and get the third hidden wonder seed

and get the third hidden wonder seed When you are back in the overworld, a new path will appear

Finish one new level and one expert badge challenge

and one A new path will appear with a flower transporter, which will take you to the Special World and the special level Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure.

Fungi Mines

Operation Poplin Rescue level. Screenshot by Dot Esports Poplins open the special transporter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Special world transporter Fungi Mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fungi Mines special level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish the world and collect the Royal Wonder Seed.

and collect the Royal Wonder Seed. Go back and replay Operation Poplin Rescue .

. The Poplins will be surprised to see you, but will open a new path for you .

. Take the new path, which leads to a flower transporter.

Ride the transporter, and it will take you to the Special World and special level Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride.

Deep Magma Bog

You need 25 Wonder Seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports Clear the badge challenges to unlock special world transporter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Deep Magma Bog special level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish the entire biome and collect every Wonder Seed (you need 25) .

. Unlock the expert badge challenge, which is north of the Dragon Boneyard level.

Finish three expert badge challenges .

. A new path will unlock with a flower transporter.

It will take you to the Special World and the special level Deep Magama Bog Special Solar Roller.

Petal Island

Petal Isles special world transporter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Petal Isles special level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish all biomes and make sure you unlock all the paths that create a loop around Bowser.

Go to the Pipe-Rock Plateau entrance, and you should see a new flower transporter.

It will take you to the Special World and special level.

And that’s how to find all the Special World level entrances in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you’re trying to collect all the badges in the game, we also have a handy guide on where to find all the badges and their locations in Mario Wonder.

