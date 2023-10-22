How to grind Purple Flower Coins in Mario Wonder

Mario has his sights set on those Purple Flower Coins in Mario Wonder, and if no one’s around to claim them, you might as well start your own Flower Coin collection.

Flower Coins appear on every level in Mario Wonder. While they drop in abundance inside the Wonder Effect, many players are on the hunt for a reliable way to farm those pretty, purple coins consistently. If you’re one of them, look no further.

What are Flower Coins used for?

Poplin Shop goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flower Coins are a currency in Mario Wonder. You can spend these coins in two ways: To pay the fee to get past a blockage, or at the Poplin Shop. The Shop has Badges, 1-Up Mushrooms, Standees, and Wonder Seeds for sale.

You’ll collect Flower Coins in every level and can repeatedly pick them up every time you revisit. On top of this, if you pick up a Purple “10” Coin you’ve already collected (it’ll have a faded icon), it’ll be converted into three Flower Coins instead. This means you can go back to a level after you’ve completed its level checkmark to farm more Flower Coins.

Each item in the Poplin Shop has it’s own cost:

Badge: 30 Flower Coins

Wonder Seed: 100 Flower Coins

1-Up Mushroom: 5 Flower Coins

1-Up Mushroom Set: 10 Flower Coins

Standee Surprise: 10 Flower Coins

How to grind Flower Coins in Mario Wonder

There are multiple ways to grind Flower Coins. The first is to simply play through the game. You’ll accumulate a ton of coins in the tutorial section and worlds one and two. In my own playthrough, I had over 400 Flower Coins before reaching world two.

Next, we highly recommend using Nabbit. This character changes power-ups into Flower Coins. This only works if you have a power-up in your stored Item Balloon. Every level is filled with power-up pickups so you can gain a good amount of coins simply by picking these up.

Nabbit cannot take damage from any threats in the level either, allowing you to focus on collecting as many Flower Coins as possible. Be sure to select levels where you cannot fall off the map. Finally, make sure to have the Wall-Climb and Parachute Cap unlocked for the level recommendations below.

Best levels to farm Flower Coins in Mario Wonder

Easy pickings. Screenshot by Dot Esports The talking plants deserve a mute in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports A leap of faith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best level to revisit for Flower Coins is the Wall-Climb Jump I Badge Challenge in world one. You can pick up a total of 12 Flower Coins every time you beat this level.

The Purple ’10’ Coins (faded white icons) you’ve already collected will be converted into three coins each for a total of nine Flower Coins. Then, you can easily pick up the last three Flower Coins in the dead center of Wall-Climb Jump I. This is a simple and fast method to grind Flower Coins in Mario Wonder.

Grab power-ups for extra coinage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to farm and scare away the residents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up, revisit Scram, Skedaddlers! on the tutorial section of Mario Wonder. It is impossible to die as Nabbit on this level. Focus on picking up the Purple ’10’ Coins and every Flower Coin drop.

The Wonder Effect offers a ton of Flower Coins you can pick up simultaneously with the stars to reset the Effect timer. I found a total of 18 Flower Coins on this level.

Exactly what it sounds like. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Mario lottery winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A bonus level opens up in the post-game of Mario Wonder. Titled Bonus: Coins Galore!, this level appears in multiple spawn points across the worlds. You can typically find them at the world entrance, so be sure to visit those areas first.

While multiple bonus levels can spawn in at once, their spawns are not set. This level alone offers 40 Flower Coins. If you want to grind for Badges and Standees, you can leave it until you enter the post-game.

Below are the levels, Flower Coin count, and amount of time it took me to run through and grab every coin available:

Scram, Skedaddlers! – x18 Flower Coins in 1:40:00

– x18 Flower Coins in 1:40:00 Wall-Climb Jump I – x12 Flower Coins in 00:25:00

– x12 Flower Coins in 00:25:00 Bonus: Coins Galore! – x40 Flower Coins

