How long is Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG deviates slightly from a typical Mario game, with its RPG elements having a huge bearing on this. With all this being said, how long does it take to beat Super Mario RPG?

The 2023 remake of Super Mario RPG, formerly known as Super Mario RPG: Land of the Seven Stars in its original incarnation, is another major AAA release for Nintendo’s famous franchise.

It features less of an emphasis on 2D side-scrolling and gives Mario full room to explore Islands, and also engage in his most adventurous combat yet. How long can you expect to play Super Mario RPG then?

How long does it take to finish Super Mario RPG?

It’s likely that pursuing the main story and nothing else in Super Mario RPG should take you between 12-17 hours. If you’ve got your completionist cap on though, then, factoring in side quests and general exploring, you will be looking at closer to 25-30 hours.

This isn’t too daunting then, particularly if you’re still completely invested in Super Mario Wonder which came out not too long before Super Mario RPG—another game with more than a few hours to log.

As with all RPG titles, each playthrough will vary from person to person. With the integrated combat system, some players might take every opportunity they can to live out some rare, turn-based combat situations with Mario and Co., but others will not.

