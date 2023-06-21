Fan reactions to Elephant Mario prove it’s undoubtedly the best thing to happen to the series

Is there anything better than Elephant Mario? Nope.

Mario returns to Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Bros Wonder and the big takeaway from the reveal was Elephant Mario.

The wacky world of Mario looks set to get even weirder when Super Mario Bros Wonder lands on Oct. 20, with Wonder Seeds transforming the course and characters in a variety of different ways.

Mario’s latest adventure will come with new abilities and we already know what the best one will be, as the trailer showed him turning into an elephant and then booting a Goomba off the screen.

Turning Mario into something wild is nothing new, nor is it the first time we’ve seen Mario turn into an animal, but in case you ever got confused, an elephant is a million times better than a cat.

ELEPHANT MARIO IS REAL OH GOD pic.twitter.com/PhiGrv5GLd — Maku (@TropicalMaku) June 21, 2023

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT ELEPHANT MARIO pic.twitter.com/YMPn0hsHvy — nexus (@NumbNexus) June 21, 2023

We may have only seen a few brief seconds of Elephant Mario, but it’s undoubtedly the best thing to happen in the series and perhaps the best thing to ever happen in gaming.

Social media agreed with me and, as we all know, the internet is the best place to get all your information and settles every argument, so there you have it.

Others were slightly more concerned with the direction that Nintendo had taken with Mario and questioned their actions but they are clearly just jealous that Elephant Mario is ready to squash all their dreams.

what in God's name have you done Nintendo pic.twitter.com/Qi94eMf6wX — RTGame Daniel 👑 (@RTGameCrowd) June 21, 2023

I feel so uncomfortable after seeing Mario turn into an elephant. — RubberRoss (@RubberNinja) June 21, 2023

im going to get nightmares from elephant mario pic.twitter.com/QonyOmVK2N — SagePancake (@sagepanncake) June 21, 2023

We can only hope that Super Mario Bros Wonder launches with a full zoo that Mario can transform into, as now all I want to see is Mario turn into a giraffe, a penguin, or a toucan.

There’s still time for Nintendo to take the next step and give us what we really want, which is a full Super Mario Elephant game.

