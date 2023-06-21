Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the franchise’s next 2D side-scrolling title—and it’s releasing sooner than you think

Mario is returning to the Nintendo Switch with the launch of a new 2D game titled Super Mario Bros Wonder, the company announced today.

During the Nintendo Direct on June 21, Nintendo confirmed the rumors that emerged earlier in the week regarding everyone’s favorite plumber and his latest adventure.

In the trailer, we saw Mario encounter Wonder Seeds, which radically changed the environment or even transformed Mario himself. But he was not alone as Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Daisy were also shown to be playable characters.

We even saw Mario encounter a new item that turned him into an elephant, allowing him to boot a Goomba off-screen. Why? Because why not.

Another highlight was the talking flowers, which narrated Mario’s actions and filled the void of the lack of Chris Pratt’s voice.

Surprise and wonder await at every corner in the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Mario fun! #SuperMarioBrosWonder releases for #NintendoSwitch on Oct. 20. pic.twitter.com/rxxEaxquvp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

After the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, it is not surprising to see Nintendo capitalize on its beloved franchise, particularly since it has been six long years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey.

Today’s showcase was a strong Nintendo Direct for Mario, including a remake of Super Mario RPG, a game centered around Princess Peach, and an announcement that a remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is also in the works.

That leaves three further Mario-related releases on the horizon, along with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. movie, with the introduction of Yoshi heavily teased.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.

