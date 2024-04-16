How to play Manor Lords early access

Manor Lords’ blend of city building and real-time strategy has plenty of prospective players chomping at the bit to play early, and you can—sort of.

Manor Lords—like so many other indie titles—is heading into early access when it hits its official start date. It will be playable, and a large portion of its content can be enjoyed as part of the introductory cost.

The strategy/building sim has many players excited, perhaps too excited, as they are eager to play now. So let’s see if Manor Lords‘ early access goes full inception and has early access within the early access.

How to play Manor Lords before release date

Houses of Lords. Image via Slavic Magic

The only way to play Manor Lords even earlier than its early access launch on April 26, 2024, is to be a high-profile content creator or streamer and receive access courtesy of the developer—Slavic Magic.

If you’ve seen people playing it online already, chances are, they are content creators who’ve been bestowed this special privilege. For those who aren’t a content creator, you need to wait until its official early access release date, and here’s how you can get involved:

Go to the Steam storefront via your browser or the app. Search for Manor Lords, and go to the Manor Lords Steam page. Either wishlist it now to get a reminder of when it’s available, or go the game’s page on release day. Purchase the early access build. Download it, and then hop in once it’s installed.

To reiterate, like Palworld and many other titles, Manor Lords will be in early access for a while yet until the developer decides it’s time for a full-scale release—making all the content available.

If Manor Lords has you more curious still, check out its system requirements, its status on Game Pass, and if it’s playable on Steam Deck.

