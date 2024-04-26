How to increase the population in Manor Lords

The population size of your village matters in Manor Lords as it allows you to get more projects done in your city. A higher population means more families working together, but increasing the population can be tough.

You need to meet specific requirements before a family wants to move into your village. There’s no way to bring them over to your town in Manor Lords without meeting these requirements, and after you meet them, it comes down to ensuring your new villagers get to work helping maintain everything. There are some things you can do to quickly build up your population, making it easier to maintain your budding kingdom.

How to get more population in Manor Lords

You need a high approval rating and empty Burrages to gain a population. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you increase your population to get more families living in your town in Manor Lords has to do with your overall approval rating and the number of Burrages you have available. You need at least one Burrage building for a family to move in. If you don’t have one available, they won’t attempt to join your village.

After you have at least one empty Burrage available, the next thing is to have an approval rating above 50 percent. Anything below 50 percent prevents your population from growing, and you must see to the needs of your current villagers before attempting to gather more.

Several factors contribute to your villager’s approval rating, with several opportunities to have a negative rating. If villagers don’t have a home and are homeless, this builds up a negative rating. If someone has died in the village, and you have not buried the body, this brings about a negative rating. You might also have a low approval rating because of heavy taxes, you’re at war, or bandits are attacking your village.

In contrast, there are multiple ways to get a positive approval rating for Manor Lords. You want to ensure you’re supplying a way for your villagers to have various food options, fuel, and clothing stalls at your village’s Marketplace. You can do this by gathering for berries, hunting, or adding a vegetable farm or chicken coop to the backyard of a Burrage. For those focusing on hunting, set up a Tannery building, giving your villagers reliable clothing to purchase at a Marketplace. Food variety is an easy way to gain an early approval rating in Manor Lords, but that means gathering more than one type of food.

After a family joins, have them assist in one of the many trades you’ve set up in your village in Manor Lords, or build a new one to craft additional Crafting Materials or Commodities. As more people join your town, the requirements of your Supplies go up, meaning you need more food, fuel, and luxurious resources to keep them happy.

So long as you can reliably maintain an approval rating above 50 percent, and there are empty Burrages in your village, your population gradually increases in Manor Lords. Expect to see a family joining your village every one or two months—as long as you meet the Burrage and the approval rating requirements.

