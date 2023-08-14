What time does Madden 24 early access start?

A new NFL season is upon us and, as usual, that coincides with the release of a new EA Sports title in the form of Madden 24. When can you get early access to the latest football titan? We’ve got you covered.

For over three decades, the Madden franchise has been the go-to game to get your football fix, with competitive aspects to provide bragging rights over your friends and cooperative modes to work together, as well as tonnes of single-player content.

Madden’s popularity spiked further with the introduction of Ultimate Team, now a staple in all of EA Sports’ heavy-hitters, but Madden 24 is also rolling back the years with the return of the Superstar mode.

All eyes are therefore cast ahead to the Aug. 18 release date but if you can’t wait any longer, early access will provide three days of extra playtime.

When is Madden 24 early access?

Early access for Madden 24 begins on Aug. 15 worldwide, with the release window falling at midnight local time—so those in New Zealand and Oceania will be the first to get their hands on the full game.

How to get Madden 24 early access

Players can access early access by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Madden 24 or by using EA Play to be granted a 10-hour free trial of the game, with any progress made carrying over if you decide to purchase the game.

Xbox users have a way to access Madden 24 even earlier than their timezone by tweaking a few basic settings, though users on PC and PlayStation will have no such luck.

Thankfully, the wait until Madden 24 early access is not too long regardless and fans will be starting their scrimmage very soon.

