Madden 24 file size: How big is it?

A new season of NFL action is rapidly approaching and that means it’s also time for the next entry in EA Sports’ staple franchise, Madden.

There’s no better way to get prepared for the new season than a new Madden title and Madden 24 is marking the return of a number of popular features, including Superstar mode.

Madden 24 provides a wealth of offline and online content, with crossplay as a new feature this year, which results in a pretty hefty download size—although it still clocks in considerably less than some of the other massive titles you may have downloaded previously.

Fortunately, preload is available for Madden 24, so you won’t need to sit there agonizing over every percent as it ticks by, and you can have the game ready and waiting for the full release on Aug. 18.

If you’re looking for early access, which begins Aug. 15, I suggest you load up your platform and get the download going.

How big is Madden 24’s download?

A chunky download. Image via EA Sports

Madden 24 clocks in at an approximate download size of 50.2 GB, which aligns with previous iterations of the franchise that have been similar.

The download size has been confirmed at the above figure on both Xbox and PC and, though PlayStation is yet to reveal the game’s size at the time of writing, it’s expected that it will clock in around the same.

The best way to make sure you can play Madden 24 as early as possible is to preload the game on your platform ahead of the full release.

