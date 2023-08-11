Madden 24 countdown: Exact release time and date

The hype for the new NFL season continues to grow and the release of Madden 24 in the days before the third week of preseason will propel it even higher.

The annual release of EA Sports’ NFL staple perfectly coaligns with the build-up to the new season and brings about new gameplay features, new content, and a new year of Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has revealed this year’s illustrious 99-club and has confirmed the long-awaited return of Superstar mode, which allows players to experience the journey to NFL stardom.

If you’re looking for full details on Madden 24’s release and a countdown, you’ve come to the right place.

When does Madden 24 release?

The general release date for Madden 24 is Aug. 28th, although there are ways to get early access to the game—for an additional cost.

Madden 24 is available for pre-order ahead of the release on PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, where the game is available on Steam, the EA App, and the Epic Games Store.

If you purchase the PS4 or Xbox One edition of the game, you will have Dual Entitlement and can upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version.

What times does Madden 24 release?

Madden 24 is on the clock. Image via EA Sports.

Madden 24 is not region locked and will instead release at midnight local time, meaning players in New Zealand will be able to play the game earlier, in theory, than those on the West Coast of the United States.

For games like Madden 24 that have a lot of internet connectivity, this is standard practice for releases and the staggered release means that the servers should be more stable, rather than everyone trying to access the game at once.

You can find countdowns for the release of Madden 24 in major timezones below.

Madden 24 AEST release countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 5 : 2 2 : 5 1 : 3 4

Madden 24 BST release countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 0 2 : 5 1 : 3 4

Madden 24 ET release countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 0 6 : 5 1 : 3 4

Madden 24 CT release countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 0 7 : 5 1 : 3 4

Madden 24 PT release countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 1 1 : 4 4 : 3 4

