How to set realistic sliders in Madden 24

Madden 24 has a variety of settings that make the game playable for all levels of experience. Luckily, you can customize them to create an authentic reflection of the NFL.

As standard in Madden 24, there are instances that are unrealistic, like much rarer penalties or increased amounts of injury. Thankfully, though, these can be canceled out by adjusting the settings.

However, the settings can be quite daunting as they are extremely in-depth and are adjusted in several ways, so we recommend following our guide to create a realistic Madden 24.

Table of contents

Best realistic gameplay sliders for Madden 24

Create an authentic experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The major changes here are to the quarterback’s passing ability, which results in more realistic completion percentages, and in the accuracy of punts and kicks, which require more focus rather than the usual approach of Field Goals being easy.

Penalties are fairly rare usually in Madden 24, unless you do something obvious, so these have also been increased to produce more regular penalties like you would see in an NFL game.

Quarter Length: 10 minutes

Play Clock: On

Minimum Play Clock Time: 20 seconds

QB Accuracy: Player: 40, CPU: 30

CPU: Pass Blocking: Player: 50, CPU: 45

CPU: WR Catching: Player: 50, CPU: 45

CPU: Run Blocking: Player: 50, CPU: 60

CPU: Fumbles: Player: 75, CPU: 65

CPU: Pass Defense Reaction Time: Player: 70, CPU: 70

CPU: 70 Interceptions: Player: 30, CPU: 40

CPU: Pass Coverage: Player: 55, CPU: 55

CPU: Tackling: Player: 55, CPU: 55

CPU: FG Power: Player: 40 , CPU: 45

, CPU: FG Accuracy: Player: 35 , CPU: 35

, CPU: Punt Power: Player: 50 , CPU: 50

, CPU: Punt Accuracy: Player: 45 , CPU: 45

, CPU: Kickoff Power: Player: 40 , CPU: 40

, CPU: Offside: 65

False start: 60

Offensive Holding: 70

Defensive holding: 70

Face mask: 40

Defensive pass interference: 60

Illegal block in the back: 60

Roughing the passer: 40

Related: All Combine Interview answers in Madden 24 Superstar mode

Best injury sliders for Madden 24

Injuries can be disabled entirely if you wish, but we recommend tweaking the following settings to provide more accurate results.

Injuries: 25

Fatigue: 70

Player Speed Parity: 50

Related: All Player Tags and Motivations in Madden 24 Franchise mode, explained

Best realistic Franchise Mode settings for Madden 24

Franchise mode has more settings to tweak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When setting up a realistic Franchise Mode, the above settings should be used for gameplay, and we recommend the following for general settings that cover the entire league.

These settings provide you with control over every aspect of your franchise:

Quarter Length: 10 Minutes

Accelerated Clock: Off

Skill Level: All-Pro

Game Style: Simulation

League Type: All

Instant Starter: Off

Trade Deadline: On

Trade Type: Enable All

Coach Firing: On

Salary Cap: On

Relocation Settings: Everyone Can Relocate

Injury: On

Pre-Existing Injury: Off

Practice Squad Stealing: On

Fill Roster: Of f

f Season Experience: Full Control

Re-Sign Players: Off

Progress Players: Off

Sign Off-Season Free Agents: Off

Tutorial Pop-Ups: Off

About the author