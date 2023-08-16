All Player Tags & Motivations in Madden 24 Franchise Mode Explained

Franchise Mode in Madden 24 is extremely popular, both online and offline, where Player Tags and Motivations are extremely important.

Madden 24 has made improvements to Franchise Mode with more relocation options, improved free agency, and more, which makes it a great time to jump in and build a behemoth that could have toppled the New England Patriots at their prime.

Managing a team is not just about what happens on the field, however, as managing the locker room is just as important, which makes player recruitment extremely important.

There are several factors to consider when chasing a new player, however, as any Player Tags or Motivations can significantly impact negotiations and how they are seen by their current teams.

Ryan Tannehill is set for a trade. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Player Tags affect players on the team and how the game reacts around them, with certain tags providing a boost to XP, increasing their position on the depth chart, or more appealing to other teams with trade offers.

In total, there are nine different player tags in Madden 24 and you can see their description in the table below.

Award Winner Players get the Award Winner tag when they win a league-wide award, such as the MVP. During free agency, more teams will want to sign these players. Bridge Player If a player is a starter and has the Bridge Player tag, the team will try to draft a replacement, while those with the Future Starter tag move ahead of them in the depth chart. Bridge QB This is the same as the Bridge Player tag but is specifically for the quarterback position. Day One Starter Players with this tag may start above older players with a higher OVR and are usually high draft picks that can develop into star players. Franchise QB The best QBs in the NFL have this tag. Teams will not try to draft a replacement or sign a free agent that will compete for their position. Future Starter Similar to the Day One Starter tag, Future Starters are players who have an important part to play in the future. They can move above older players in the depth chart and receive more XP during training. Mentor Players with the Mentor tag are more desirable in free agency and those on the team playing in the same position will receive extra XP every week. QB of the Future Similar to the Day One Starter tag, but is specifically for the quarterback position. Trade Target A player with the Trade Target tag will be put on the trading block.

All Madden 24 Motivations, explained

Dalvin Cook has three Motivations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Motivations in Madden 24 affect how you lure and sign players, with varying reasons other than money for why players may want a move—although money is still important, particularly to some players.

Some players have several Motivations that are ranked in order of importance and can be used to help you in your negotiations, although some are things you can do nothing about—unless you can control the weather.

You can see the Motivations in Madden 24 in the table below.

Big Market The player wants to play in a big market, which is a big city in the US or elsewhere in the world if you have relocated. Close to Home The player wants to play for a team that is located close to where they are from. Head Coach Historic Record The player prefers to play under a coach who has a winning track record. Highest Offer Money is the lure and they will play for whoever splashes out the most. Historic Championships The player prefers to play for a team that has won championships previously. Mentor at Position The player wants to play for a team with a Mentor in their position No Income Tax The player wants to play for a team in a state with no state income tax. Unless relocated, options are Buccaneers, Dolphins, Cowboys, Texans, Seahawks, and Raiders. Scheme Fit The player wants to play for a team whose scheme fits them. Super Bowl Chase Wants to play for a team that has a decent chance of winning the Super Bowl. Team has Franchise QB The player wants to play for a team that has a Franchise QB. Top of the Depth Chart The player wants to play for a team where they will be number one on the depth chart in their position. Warm Weather State The player wants to play in a place where the weather is good.

