How to play Madden 25 beta

Madden 25 is right around the corner and you can be one of the first to try out the new entry to the franchise through the closed beta—and we’ll tell you how.

Recommended Videos

Due to release on Aug. 16, though you can get three days early access by pre-ordering, Madden 25 launches in a big year for EA Sports alongside the revival of the College Football franchise, and players are eager to see what’s in store.

Some have been fortunate enough to be able to play the Madden 25 beta, and a fresh opportunity is here. Find out everything you need to know below.

How to access the Madden 25 beta

Limited time remaining. Image via EA

The second weekend for the Madden 25 beta began on June 27 and will be available until July 2 at 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET/7pm BST/4am AEST (July 3). This is the final beta weekend for Madden 25 before the launch next month.

The only way to access the Madden 25 beta is through a code. If you didn’t receive a code for the Madden 25 beta, a FAQ from the developer states the best way for a chance of an extra code is to follow the Madden 25 social channels on X (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately, due to the limited time remaining in the beta, more codes are unlikely to be distributed at this stage.

The first beta weekend had various game modes, including Ultimate Team and Superstar. But the biggest change for the second weekend was the introduction of Franchise Mode—although any progress earned would reset if any updates were deployed.

Any progress earned in the Madden 25 beta will not transfer to the full release in August, so don’t expect to receive a head start from signing up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy