As any veteran simulation football fan can probably attest to, half of the battle in Madden 24 is staking a mental claim in your opponent’s head with some celebrations.

Whether it’s a big sack on third down, a clutch first-down run on third and short, or a scoreboard-flipping pick-six from your own end zone, there’s guaranteed to be a rush of emotions felt from both sides and it’s only right to let them show in the moment.

Here’s how to celebrate in Madden 24.

How to do taunt celebrations in Madden 24

This first category of celebrations revolves around those you can pull off while play is live. At any point while you have the football, you can do a celebration run in Madden 24 by pressing and holding L2+R2+X on a PlayStation controller, and LT+RT+A on an Xbox controller. If you do this while running into the endzone, your player will also do some extra celebrations such as the worm. If there’s a teammate next to you while you’re right next to the end zone, they will also showboat with you if you do a celebration run.

Just as in years past, this mechanic is still referred to as a “celebration” under the ballcarrier game controls. Of course, you should exercise caution in doing this if there are defenders around you because you will likely fumble if you’re hit.

Related: How to lateral in Madden 24

Additionally, when you’re within about two to three yards from the end zone with the football, you can hold Square on Playstation or X on Xbox to do a celebration dive.

How to do special celebrations in Madden 24

After any big play such as an interception, a fumble recovery, or a touchdown, you can celebrate safely while play is stopped. These aren’t typically going to get under your opponent’s skin as much as the live-play celebrations, but they’re as fun to do nonetheless.

Following a big play, the game will randomly show you four different celebration options from the following list:

Dance

Flex

Signature

Spike

Swagger

Team

Once any of these four appear on your screen, all you need to do is flick the Right Stick to the type of celebration that you want. Even if you don’t specifically the Team option, there are animations where your teammates still join in to hype you up.

Related: How to set realistic sliders in Madden 24

If you don’t select anything or score a game-winning touchdown, you will get a more textbook type of celebration where your teammates come in jumping and push you around.

About the author