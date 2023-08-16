How to lateral in Madden 24

They're never going to see it coming.

Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard gets tackled in Madden 24 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Image via EA Sports

As Madden 24 continues to push the boundaries for unguardable offenses in the form of new animations for jump, dive, and no-look passes, it can be easy to perhaps forget the ultimate unorthodox tool for players who like to improvise: the lateral.

While laterals are most commonly used, albeit unceremoniously, by quarterbacks to quickly pitch the ball a short distance to their nearby runningbacks on rushing plays like HB Toss, they are famously known for being the catalysts of last-minute desperation strategies or trick plays.

Here’s how to do a backward pass in Madden 24.

How to do a lateral pitch in Madden NFL 24

Just as in years past, lateral passes in Madden 24 can be performed by pressing L1 on a PlayStation controller, and LB on an Xbox controller. In the game controls menu in Madden 24, the lateral is also still referred to as a “pitch” under the ballcarrier category. Upon hitting L1 or LB, the lateral will go to the player that is closest to you.

Of course, actually pulling off a successful lateral in the heat of a game is a different story.

Unlike traditional forward passes, laterals can be attempted from anywhere on the field at any time, as well as for an unlimited number of times on a single play. Additionally, laterals are the only type of pass that can be legally thrown following a live change of possession.

Where you run into added risk by performing laterals is the special fact that if a backward pass hits the ground or an official, play continues and the ball may be recovered and advanced by either team.

More often than not, players will really only ever use a lateral if one of their teammates has a better shot at running farther with the ball than they do. If you see that a player is running alongside you and doesn’t have a defender in front of them, feel free to try and lateral to give them a shot at running the ball into greener pastures.

