How to throw a lob pass in Madden 24

There are multiple types of passes you can throw in Madden 24, but possibly the most important one is the lob pass.

Knowing how to throw a lob pass and when to put some air under the ball can be the difference between a touchdown and a pick-six, so let’s not waste any time. Let’s go over how to throw a lob pass in Madden NFL 24.

How to do a lob pass in Madden NFL 24

To throw a lob pass in Madden 24, lightly tap the button on your controller that corresponds with your receiving target. For example, if your tight end is the “X” on your controller, quickly press the X button to execute a lob pass. Do not hold the button down or you’re going to accidentally throw a bullet or touch pass, both of which have lower trajectories.

You don’t want to just be lobbing footballs all over the field all willy-nilly, though. While a lob pass does typically give your receiver more time to run under the ball, it also gives defenders more time to react while the ball is in the air. So I don’t suggest throwing a lob pass when a defender is all over your receiver, as it could lead to an interception.

If you have a speedy receiver and they happen to match up with a slower, less athletic defensive back on a streak or a post route, however, a lob pass could come in handy. When you have the speed advantage on a streak and a strong-armed quarterback (and preferably a preoccupied safety), a lob pass can often make the ball sail down the field, over defenders’ heads, and into the welcoming arms of a quick WR.

