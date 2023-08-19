How to add Madden 24 rosters to Madden 23

If you're excited about the new Madden 24 rosters but only have Madden 23, look no further.

Are you excited about some of the Madden 24 rosters but would prefer to keep playing Madden 23 for a little longer? In the past, you might have been out of luck, but with contemporary gaming technology, you can experience some of the glory of the new Madden meta on last year’s game.

Don’t miss out on the fun of playing with a breakout rookie just because you don’t want to pay that $70 price tag. Keep reading to learn how to update your Madden 23 game.

How to get Madden 24 rosters in Madden 23

On the main menu, scroll over to the NFL logo in the right corner and click on Share and Manage Files .

. Click on Download Community Files .

. Scroll over to Roster and then select Added . This will give you the newest dates first.

and then select . This will give you the newest dates first. Download one of the custom rosters.

Go to Load and Delete Files and load the roster into your game.

and load the roster into your game. Try out your roster in Quick Play or Franchise.



Some people have already taken it upon themselves to create rosters from Madden 24 in Madden 23 with a combination of existing and custom players, the latter of whom are standing in for new players added in Madden 24.

This is a living and breathing project, as well; people update teams based on real-life drafts and roster moves. Any changes from patches for Madden 24 will eventually be added to Madden 23 by helpful and creative players. You just need to dig for the right custom rosters. In time, you will get to know which creators are reliable, and you can search for their names to find them quickly.

