5 best offensive playbooks in Madden 23

Building a roster from the players to the playbook is an integral part of two major Madden 23 modes: Franchise and Ultimate Team.

Combining the right players with a playbook suited to their needs is a great way to maximize the chances of winning an online head-to-head matchup or winning the Super Bowl in Franchise mode. There are plenty of options for an offensive playbook, from team-specific ones to generic options. Each has its own strengths, concepts, and weaknesses that players will need to understand.

There are some playbooks that stand out among the rest. They are great because of play diversity, ease of execution, and easy-to-understand roster construction requirements.

Here are the five best offensive playbooks in Madden 23.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ offensive playbook is built around the run game. It’s an effective option when running a team that has both a solid halfback and a mobile quarterback that’s a consistent threat to run. Look to use quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson to effectively use this playbook.

Pistol and Shotgun are the main formations in this playbook. These are versatile formations that won’t telegraph what kind of play you’re running. Each formation has deep access to both run and pass options. Play action will be particularly effective as a weapon to catch the opponent off guard when they commit to stopping the run.

San Francisco 49ers

The offense orchestrated by the brilliant 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is an excellent all-around option for players looking for a playbook that doesn’t require a strict commitment to one strategy. The keys to unlocking the full potential of this playbook are a good tight end and at least one quality deep-threat wide receiver. The quarterback and running back positions are not a high priority and any decent starter will work, but of course, things get easier if you can upgrade those positions.

Singleback and Shotgun are the main formations in the 49ers’ offense. Many of the passing plays put the tight end and slot receiver in a great position to succeed with short routes to carve up the middle of the field. It generally plays similarly to a classic West Coast-style offense. The running game is diverse and will primarily be out of the Singleback formation. Look to take shots down the field every once in a while as many of the passing plays will have a wideout running a deep fade route.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive playbook runs a little bit of everything. It’s a great option for players who want to mix things up and keep the opponent on their toes the entire game. This playbook has access to six different formations, with the majority of plays found in the diverse Shotgun package. There’s a fantastic suite of passing plays available alongside punishing read options and simple running plays to overload the opposing defense. Lean on the Shotgun formation, but consistently mix it up with others like I Form, Weak, and Pistol.

It’ll be important when running the Chiefs’ playbook to have a quarterback capable of executing at a consistent level. Players will likely find little success if they run out Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, regardless of how talented the rest of the offense is. Look for an above-average passer with decent-to-great mobility. Naturally, Patrick Mahomes would be a great option, but he’s not always available in Franchise mode and will be expensive to obtain in Ultimate Team. Good options to run the offense could be anywhere from Joe Burrow to Jalen Hurts.

West Coast

The standard West Coast offensive playbook is a great option for online multiplayer. For years, Madden has struggled to balance players being able to spam short passes, specifically quick slants, to march up the field. Madden 23 is a little better at stamping that style of play down, but it’s still effective. A West Coast offense, used to great effect by the Los Angeles Rams, prioritizes short passes that lead to openings to take shots deep or hit big gains on rushing attempts.

It’s a versatile offense that has access to eight main formations with some serious depth in Singleback that will help you succeed. Receivers with high route-running ability will be necessary for the West Coast playbook to work. A decent running back will work and most quarterbacks can execute this playbook since it doesn’t require much throwing power or deep accuracy to be used effectively.

Spread

This playbook is for the high-energy Ultimate Team grinders with a team of stacked receivers. The Spread offense is built entirely around running Shotgun formation. It will apply maximum pressure on the opposing cornerbacks. Most teams in Franchise mode won’t be able to make much use of the Spread because it’ll be difficult to amass the talent at the receiver position, but Ultimate Team is all about building an overpowered roster.

Look to mix in the run and carve the opponent up with some of the playbook’s slick tight-end routes available. Other than a core of dominant receivers, you’ll definitely want a quarterback with high deep throw accuracy and power. It’s a high-risk playbook that can lead to early leads off the back of explosive plays.