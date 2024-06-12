Tom Brady about to throw a football in Madden
All Madden NFL cover athletes, listed

From Seattle to New York.
EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming industry, and every year, players are selected to appear on the cover. We’ve got you covered if you want to know every player featured.

The Madden NFL franchise has spanned over 30 years but only started to put players on cover from 2001. Christian McCaffrey is the latest player to receive the honor of donning the cover after being announced for Madden 25, but what’s the full list of illustrious players? We’ve got it all below.

All Madden NFL cover athletes in chronological order

Christian McCaffrey on the cover of Madden 25.
Christian McCaffrey steps up. Image via EA

Prior to Madden 2001, the cover for the EA Sports title was graced by the legendary John Madden, who also lent his name to the title. In over two decades since, great players from huge franchises have donned the cover.

In the history of Madden NFL, only two players have graced the cover on two occasions, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, while no team has had a player appear on the cover on more than two occasions.

You can see a full list of all the Madden NFL cover athletes below, alongside the team they represented and the edition of the game.

NameTampa Bay Buccaneers/Kansas City ChiefsGame
Eddie GeorgeTennessee TitansMadden 2001
Daunte CulpepperMinnesota VikingsMadden 2002
Marshall FaulkSt. Louis RamsMadden 2003
Michael VickAtlanta FalconsMadden 2004
Ray LewisBaltimore RavensMadden 2005
Donovan McNabbPhiladelphia EaglesMadden 06
Shaun AlexanderSeattle SeahawksMadden 07
Vince YoungTennessee TitansMadden 08
Brett FavreGreen Bay PackersMadden 09
Troy Polamalu/Larry FitzgeraldPittsburg Steelers/Arizona CardinalsMadden 10
Drew BreesNew Orleans SaintsMadden 11
Peyton HillisCleveland BrownsMadden 12
Calvin JohnsonDetroit LionsMadden 13
Adrian Peterson/Barry SandersMinnesota Vikings/Detroit LionsMadden 25th Anniversary
Richard ShermanSeattle SeahawksMadden 15
Odell Beckham Jr.New York GiantsMadden 16
Rob GronkowskiNew England PatriotsMadden 17
Tom BradyNew England PatriotsMadden 18
Antonio BrownPittsburgh SteelersMadden 19
Patrick MahomesKansas City ChiefsMadden 20
Lamar JacksonBaltimore RavensMadden 21
Tom Brady/Patrick MahomesTampa Bay Buccaneers/Kansas City ShiefsMadden 22
John MaddenN/AMadden 23
Josh AllenBuffalo BillsMadden 24
Christian McCaffreySan Francisco 49ersMadden 25
