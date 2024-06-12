All Madden NFL cover athletes, listed

EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming industry, and every year, players are selected to appear on the cover. We’ve got you covered if you want to know every player featured.

The Madden NFL franchise has spanned over 30 years but only started to put players on cover from 2001. Christian McCaffrey is the latest player to receive the honor of donning the cover after being announced for Madden 25, but what’s the full list of illustrious players? We’ve got it all below.

All Madden NFL cover athletes in chronological order

Christian McCaffrey steps up. Image via EA

Prior to Madden 2001, the cover for the EA Sports title was graced by the legendary John Madden, who also lent his name to the title. In over two decades since, great players from huge franchises have donned the cover.

In the history of Madden NFL, only two players have graced the cover on two occasions, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, while no team has had a player appear on the cover on more than two occasions.

You can see a full list of all the Madden NFL cover athletes below, alongside the team they represented and the edition of the game.

Name Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Kansas City Chiefs Game Eddie George Tennessee Titans Madden 2001 Daunte Culpepper Minnesota Vikings Madden 2002 Marshall Faulk St. Louis Rams Madden 2003 Michael Vick Atlanta Falcons Madden 2004 Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens Madden 2005 Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles Madden 06 Shaun Alexander Seattle Seahawks Madden 07 Vince Young Tennessee Titans Madden 08 Brett Favre Green Bay Packers Madden 09 Troy Polamalu/Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburg Steelers/Arizona Cardinals Madden 10 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Madden 11 Peyton Hillis Cleveland Browns Madden 12 Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions Madden 13 Adrian Peterson/Barry Sanders Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions Madden 25th Anniversary Richard Sherman Seattle Seahawks Madden 15 Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants Madden 16 Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots Madden 17 Tom Brady New England Patriots Madden 18 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers Madden 19 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Madden 20 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Madden 21 Tom Brady/Patrick Mahomes Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Kansas City Shiefs Madden 22 John Madden N/A Madden 23 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Madden 24 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Madden 25

