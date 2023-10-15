Where to get Rebirth Chrysalis in Lords of the Fallen

So you’ve been playing Lords of the Fallen for a few hours now and are now starting to regret your build path. Luckily for those who fall into this camp, the game allows you to reassign your player level points, but you’ll need Rebirth Chrysalis before you’re able to do so.

The game gives very few clues as to where you can find certain items or resources, which will likely leave many players wondering exactly how they can get their hands on Rebirth Chrysalis.

What are Rebirth Chrysalis used for in Lords of the Fallen?

As you level up, you’ll be exchanging Vigor, a purple essence dropped by enemies, for player level points like Strength, Vitality, and Inferno—traits that determine aspects like the amount of heath you have or the damage you can deal. After you defeat the first boss of the game, you will be able to respec these attributes if you’re unhappy with your earlier choices

The item description for Rebirth Chrysalis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reassign your player level points, you’ll need to first defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal and speak to her after the fight. She’ll appear at Skyrest, an area just past where you fight her that’s full of NPCs who sell and purchase items from you. In addition to upgrading your Sanguinarix to increase your healing charges, Pieta can also respec your character—but only if you bring her a Rebirth Chrysalis.

Rebirth Chrysalis locations in Lords of the Fallen

Players can get Rebirth Chrysalis from a number of locations, including the following:

Purchase one from Molhu at Skyrest for 8,000 Vigor

for 8,000 Vigor Purchase one from Winterberry at Revelation Depths for 8,000 Vigor

for 8,000 Vigor Fief of the Chill Curse loot

loot Tower of Penance loot

loot An infinite number from Shrine of the Putrid Mother (when the community reaches tier two through donations)

As of Oct. 15, the Shrine of the Putrid Mother is still at tier one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend purchasing Rebirth Chrysalis from Molhu since it’s one of the earliest locations where you can find the material. You’ll only be able to purchase one from both Molhu and Winterberry, however, so be sure you know exactly which attributes you’d like to respec so you only have to do so once.

Just be sure you farm as much Vigor as you can so you have enough to purchase Rebirth Chrysalis without cutting too much into your savings.

