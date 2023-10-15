Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike action RPG, and like many games in the genre, players can respec all the levels they’ve worked so hard to acquire.

While the feature is relatively straightforward, the game never makes it clear where you need to go to respec, or which items you need to do so. Fear not, however, as this guide will show you how to reset your levels, as well as everything else you need to know about respeccing in Lords of the Fallen.

How to respec in Lords of the Fallen

You can get a Rebirth Chrysalis by buying it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Respeccing your build resets all your gained levels and gives you back all your Vigor, so you can allocate it to different stats. To respec your levels, you need a necessary item called a Rebirth Chrysalis, but getting them isn’t easy, as they’re incredibly sparse.

You can simply buy the first one from the mysterious NPC Molhu, located in the Umbral version of Skyrest Bridge, for 8000 Vigor. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to find an item called the Bowl of Revelations to buy it from him.

To find the bowl, head to Pilgrim’s Perch, which is past the Scourged Sister Delyth boss. Progress far enough, and you’ll reach the Vestige of Blind Agatha in the Bellroom. Head outside, drop down, and you’ll see another ladder to the left that takes you down another level. After going down the ladder, run straight along the path in front of you, past the tall enemy guarding the ladder.

Go down that ladder then enter the Umbral realm. You’ll find yet another ladder leading downward toward a floor of ash. There’s a statue with a blue glow guarded by enemies on this floor. Use your lantern to Soulflay it, and it will drop the Bowl of Revelations and two Umbral Scouring. Head back to Skyrest Bridge and give the Bowl to Molhu to gain access to more items, including the Rebirth Chrysalis.

Unfortunately, the Rebirth Chrysalis is one-time use and you can only buy one from Molhu, so it’s important to be absolutely sure before using it. After getting your Rebirth Chrysalis, head to Pieta, the NPC conveniently located next to the vestige in Skyrest Bridge. Interact with her and you’ll see an option that reads “Reset Build.” Selecting it will allow you to use the Rebirth Chrysalis and reset your levels.

Where to get more Rebirth Chrysalis in Lords of the Fallen

Interact with Pieta to respec. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s worth mentioning that there are several (but limited) ways to get more Rebirth Chrysalis. Another simple way to get one is by purchasing it from the NPC Winterberry in the tunnels of the Revelation Depths area. You can get to the NPC after you defeat the Skin Taker boss, which drops the Drainage Control Key. Use the key in the Revelation Depths to reduce the water level in the cistern, giving you access to Winterberry. You can purchase the item from him for 8,000 Vigor.

You can also find a Rebirth Chrysalis in the Fief of the Chill Curse Snowy area, in the latter half of the game. After fighting the area’s boss, you’ll find a path that leads back to the start of the area. To the left of that path is you’ll find another Rebirth Chrysalis. Lastly, another Rebirth Chrysalis is in the Tower of Penance, another late-game area.

Overall, the ability to respec your build is a very useful feature in Lords of the Fallen. Players can reset their stats if, for some reason, they’re no longer satisfied with their current build, want to use a specific weapon, or want to change up their playstyle. The feature is very limited, though, so be absolutely certain before using it.

