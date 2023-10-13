How to get the Skyrest Bridge Key in Lords of the Fallen

The key isn't far from the door—getting to it is the tricky part.

Lords of the Fallen’s best feature is the sprawling interconnected world. You’ll often encounter routes back to previous areas, but sometimes there’s a locked door in the way.

One such locked door in Lords of the Fallen is baffling early-game players. After descending the scaffolding from the Sanctuary Vestige, you might have found yourself at a seemingly dead end after ascending an elevator. You wind up just outside Skyrest Bridge, but can’t get in, as there’s a locked door that requires the Skyrest Bridge key. If you’re stumped, don’t fret—we’ve got you covered.

Lords of the Fallen: Exact route to the Skyrest Bridge key

The key isn’t far from the locked door, but you’ll need to cleverly use your Umbral Lamp to find it. Video by Dot Esports

For clarity’s sake, we’ll give you the whole route from the nearest Vestige. Start at the Sanctuary of Baptism (Vestige of Chabui). Head outside to the scaffolding, turn right, and drop down (or climb down the ladders) onto the platforms below. It’s a straight line from here to the elevator, but there are lots of enemies in the way. Watch out for the ones that push you—it’s easy to get thrown off and die, and you only get two chances.

After ascending the elevator, if you’re observant enough, you might notice your familiar surroundings. Yep—you’re right outside Skyrest Bridge. Continue along the path and you’ll reach an area under the bridge, with the locked door on your left, and a seeming dead end to your right. There’s an Umbral Stigma on the right of the walkway, and then the path seemingly stops.

Use your Umbral Lamp to get the Skyrest Bridge key

In the middle of the giant corpse, you’ll find a Soulflayable corpse that drops the Skyrest Bridge key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the path, turn to the right, then get your Umbral Lamp out. You’ll see that another path exists only in Umbral, but it deadends shortly after. Don’t switch worlds to Umbral. Instead, hold your lamp out and walk along the path, looking downward the whole time. There’s another path underneath that you need to drop down to.

While you’re directly above the lower platform, put your Umbral Lamp away, and you’ll fall down. From here, it’s best to shift to Umbral, as there are two paths open ahead of us.

Go straight ahead and up the curved staircase, and you’ll see a ladder on the right; there’s an enemy and a weapon on the platform up here. On the left, you’ll see a giant decaying corpse spanning the gap between the left and right sides of the bridge. Run across its arm and you’ll encounter a small corpse that you can Soulflay in the middle of the giant. Soulflay it by targeting it with L3 (on PS5) and holding L2 then pressing R2, and it will drop the Skyrest Bridge key.

Continue ahead; you’ll be able to emerge from Umbral and either head left to unlock the Skyrest Bridge back door, or right and up another winding staircase to find another entrance to Skyrest Bridge.

