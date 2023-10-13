Lords of the Fallen: Best early Vigor farm – get over 60,000 Vigor per hour easily

Like any Souls game or Soulslike, leveling up is a core pillar of Lords of the Fallen. Increasing your health and damage can turn the tides on an overwhelming challenge, and if you’ve encountered a roadblock, like a tricky boss or enemies that one or two-shot you, leveling up is probably the solution.

It wasn’t long into my first Lords of the Fallen playthrough before I discovered a place where you can easily farm an absurd amount of Vigor with little to no effort needed. I started out getting around 60,000 Vigor per hour, but when I came back at higher levels, it was much faster.

This farming spot really helped me get my Umbral build off the ground, and it was a great place to come when I needed just a little bit more Vigor to buy something important. If you’re looking to farm Vigor for any reason, I highly recommend you use this trick.

The fastest early-game Vigor farm in Lords of the Fallen

Kill the enemy, rest, then reset for almost 500 Vigor a pop. Video by Dot Esports

For starters, you need have unlocked the Bellroom Vestige in Pilgrim’s Perch. This is the fifth Vestige in Lords of the Fallen, and you’ll encounter it shortly after reaching the Pilgrim’s Perch area beneath Skyrest Bridge. This Vestige is along the mandatory path and serves as an important crossroads between progression routes once you’ve got the Pilgrim’s Perch key, so you can’t miss it.

There’s a single enemy here facing the exit to the cave. It drops 497 Vigor, and if you can kill it quickly, you can reset it by resting at the Vestige, then repeat the process. It’s invincible to start with, as it’s protected by an Umbral Parasite, but it only takes a moment to get rid of it. Hold your Umbral Lamp with L2 (on PS5), then use Umbral Siphon by holding R1 and the parasite will die in a couple of seconds.

After killing the parasite, the enemy will be vulnerable to attacks. It can be pretty tough to kill at low levels, but there are lots of ways to cheese it quickly and easily. I used Umbral magic—in particular, the Lingering Despair spell was very effective. It summons four floating eyeballs that act like land mines and explodes when an enemy approaches. The spell requires 15 Radiance and Inferno to use and an Umbral Catalyst and you can buy both from Molhu in the Umbral version of Skyrest Bridge.

To easily kill the enemy, spam the spell so the area is covered in eyes, then aggro it and kite it through. It’ll take massive damage and likely die if it hits most of the eyeballs. This is a great way to cheese any enemy in the game, especially if you can cleverly place eyeball traps in a tight corridor.

Using this spell, I was able to kill the enemy by the Bellroom Vestige in around 15 seconds. Taking into account killing the Umbral Parasite, resting, and reloading the area, this was about 1,000 Vigor a minute. That’s at least level every three minutes when you’re in your early twenties, and it gets faster the quicker you can kill the enemy. On top of this, it frequently drops items like its spiky head cage and armor that you can sell for extra Vigor at any merchant.

If you aren’t playing a magic build, don’t fret. You can easily stagger the enemy with enough hits of a heavy weapon, and if you aggro it at range, it’ll stand there buffing itself for a few seconds, giving you a valuable few seconds to get some heavy hits in. At higher levels, you’ll two or three-shot this enemy with most weapons, meaning this farming spot remains viable well into the mid-game.

Get 100,000+ Vigor per hour at higher levels

You can easily two or three-shot him by the mid-game. That’s a lot of easy Vigor. Video by Dot Esports

On my level 50-odd character, I could easily two-shot the enemy with Umbral Agony or three-shot it with my greatsword. In the video above, I’m getting at least 2,000 Vigor a minute or 120,000 Vigor per hour. It gets faster and faster the stronger you get.

I found this method most useful when I needed more health to survive hits from monsters and bosses in the late game. By focusing on leveling Inferno and Radience, I ended up neglecting Vitality and was frustratingly squishy. It only took about 20 minutes of farming this enemy before I had enough health to push through. It’s also very useful when you’re out of Vigor and need to upgrade your weapon or buy consumables.

Whatever you’re farming for, I consider this the best farming spot in Lords of the Fallen. I didn’t find a better one after 43 hours with the game, but I’d love to be proven wrong.

About the author