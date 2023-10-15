How to level up fast in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is a tough game, but like most Soulslikes, leveling up usually makes things easier. If you’re stuck on a tough boss, or find yourself getting one or two-shot by enemies, farming some Vigor to pump your stats is a great way to push through.

You’ll earn a decent amount of Vigor just by playing the game, but there are better (and faster) ways to earn Vigor that not many players are aware of. If you’re looking to level up fast in Lords of the Fallen, look no further, as this guide will show you all the best Vigor farming spots.

Lords of the Fallen fastest Vigor farming methods

Farm the Spike Head enemy near the Bellroom

Video by Dot Esports

I stumbled upon this farming spot on my first playthrough and kept coming back here for most of the game. At the Bellroom Vestige, which is the fifth Vestige in the game, there’s an enemy you can repeatedly kill for almost 500 Vigor a pop. You’ll need to destroy the Umbral Parasite with your lamp, but once the enemy is vulnerable, you can easily cheese it using magic or melee weapons.

The faster you can kill the enemy, the more Vigor you’ll get. When I found the farming spot in my early twenties, it netted me around 60,000 Vigor per hour. As a low-level Umbral caster, I used Lingering Despair to summon explosive traps, then kited the enemy through them. When I came back at a higher level, I earned over 100,000 Vigor per hour by two-shotting it with a projectile spell. Check out my video above to see just how fast, reliable, and easy this method really is.

Cheese the Grim Reaper in Umbral

If you stay in Umbral long enough, the Grim Reaper will pursue you eventually. It’s a deadly foe, powerful enough to incentivize you not to stay in the other world for too long, but clever players worked out a way to cheese it for easy Vigor and Umbral Scourings.

YouTube user Joe Hammer Gaming shared the method, and it’s simple. From the Sanctuary Vestige, proceed through the level to the area with a flowerbed near an initially closed shortcut door. Transition to Umbral, plant a Vestige Seed to create a checkpoint, then hang around until the Grim Reaper spawns. When it does, sprint outside and to the left, then jump over the gap. From the other side, you can Soulflay the Grim Reaper, pulling it into the gap. It drops around 5,000 Vigor and five Umbral Scourings, and you can repeat the method as many times as you want for more.

AFK farm near the Bellroom in Umbral

In a similar vein, this farming method also revolves around cheesing the Grim Reaper, but purportedly, it works while you’re AFK. There’s a spot in Umbral near the Bellroom Vestige (where we farmed the Spike Head enemy) where you can stand near the edge of the platform, which forces the Grim Reaper to fall off and either take substantial damage or die.

If the Grim Reaper dies, its Vigor will spawn on the ledge above for you to collect. If not, you can finish it with a ranged attack. Earning 220,000 XP per hour certainly sounds lucrative; some players on Reddit said the method was unreliable, although others claimed they found it effective. Either way, it’s definitely worth giving a try.

Dupe items (requires a friend)

You can dupe items with the help of a friend, but use this exploit at your own risk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This method is the “hackiest” on the list and one that we’d only cautiously recommend. You’ll also need a friend to help you out. First, force the game to save, which you can simply do by dying, then quit and reload. Then, have a friend summon you into their world (check out our Lords of the Fallen co-op guide if you’re not sure how) and drop some items for them—the more valuable, the better.

After they’ve picked them up, close your game, then delete Lords of the Fallen’s local save data. There are different methods for Xbox, PS5, and PC. If you’re on PC, we’d recommend backing up your save first. Then, sync your save data with the cloud and relaunch the game, and you’ll find that the items you dropped are still in your inventory. Your friend will be able to sell those items for huge amounts of Vigor, and you can repeat the trick back and forth to your heart’s content.

You can also use this method to copy any item in the game, including boss weapons, but use it at your own risk, as tinkering with your save data could end in disaster.

