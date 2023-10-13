How to get Boss Weapons in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike through-and-through, and like most Souls games, you can get special weapons and items by defeating bosses. There are a few extra steps in Lords of the Fallen, though, and the process is anything but clear.

The game never fully explains how to get Remembrances, and they’re entirely missable unless you happen to discover them yourself. If you’re looking for clarity, look no further, as we’re here to help.

Where to get Remembrances in Lords of the Fallen

Don’t miss them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating most bosses, an Umbral Stigma will be left behind—an echo of a past traumatic event that took place at this spot. They only exist in Umbral, so you’ll need to transition to the dark world after beating the boss (if you didn’t die once already).

Target the Stigma with L3 on PS5, then Soulflay it (hold L2, then hold R2) to activate the memory. A short dialogue sequence will play, and afterward, you’ll be rewarded with an item specific to that boss called a Remembrance.

This Remembrance is the equivalent of a Boss Soul in Dark Souls and, you guessed it, a Remembrance in Elden Ring. You can exchange it for boss weapons, items (like rings), and even spells at an NPC in Skyrest Bridge—read on to find out where he’s hiding.

How to trade Remembrances for Boss Weapons

Look for Molhu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Molhu is on the upper level of Skyrest Bridge. If you’re facing the Vestige, turn around, then go up the stairs on the right. Molhu is directly ahead, but only in Umbral, the dark world. Transition to Umbral and you’ll be able to see him.

Speak with Molhu and one of the options will allow you to exchange Remembrances with him. They also cost Umbral Scouring that drops from certain enemies and from Soulflaying Umbral Stigmas. You can get valuable rewards in exchange for Remembrances and Umbral Scouring, like the inferno sorcery and ring in the image above. Some of the best weapons in the game come from Remembrances, but you’ll always have to decide between one item or another, so choose carefully.

Molhu also sells lots of other useful items for Vigor, but they’re quite costly. You can buy an Umbral catalyst and various Umbral spells at Molhu, and he sells more over the course of the game. I went for an Umbral caster build on my first playthrough and it was great, but the stat requirements are quite punishing. Molhu also sells a Rebirth Chrysalis in case you change your mind and want to respec.

