Lords of the Fallen co-op guide: How to summon friendly players

You don't need to face threats alone.

There are a host of enemies to defeat and things to explore in Lords of the Fallen but you do not need to make your journey alone.

Lords of the Fallen offers a co-operative experience that you can enjoy with friends or other players and, if you’re feeling mean, you can also invade another player’s world and hunt them down.

While some Soulslike games require a specific item to enter co-op, that’s not the case with Lords of the Fallen and you can play with a friend almost instantly.

We’ve got everything you need to know about co-op in Lords of the Fallen below.

How to co-op in Lords of the Fallen

An easy step to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No specific requirements are needed to access co-op in Lords of the Fallen and you can simply enter another player’s game to appear alongside them by visiting any Vestige in the game.

When at a Vestige, scroll down to the multiplayer option and you will find several choices, enabling you to join a random player, add a random player to your session, or invite a friend.

Using the Vestige, you can also select the Slaughter a Lampbearer option, which allows you to hunt another player in PvP.

One of the best things about co-op in Lords of the Fallen is an accompanying player can be revived, although you both die if the host dies.

Lords of the Fallen also has crossplay between consoles and PC, meaning Xbox and PlayStation players can play alongside friends on PC, but not with each other.

How many players can co-op in Lords of the Fallen?

Co-op in Lords of the Fallen is limited to just two players, meaning you can only invite one friend at a time to help you on your journey.

It’s also worth noting that if you join another player, the story in your own world will not progress and you will have to complete the same tasks again on your own or as a host.

While playing in co-op, you can still be invaded by another player, which takes the maximum total of players in a session to three.

Lords of the Fallen co-op rewards

Enemies that drop loot can be accessed by both players in co-op, but only the host can access world loot, like collectibles, and items in chests.

Players in co-op will also be able to earn experience and upgrade their character and can purchase goods from stores.

About the author