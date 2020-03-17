Xixo wins Legends of Runeterra Korea Invitational with 6 decks

With the Legends of Runeterra 0.9.2 update taking place today, the Korea Invitational wrapped up its final match this morning with Sebastian “Xixo” Bentert defeating T1’s Surrender for the title and $5,636 grand prize.

For the last several weeks online, Riot Games Korea sponsored the LoR Invitational 2020, featuring 15 top South Korean players and one German.

Xixo made a name for himself during the preliminary matches, showcasing an Ashe Harrowing deck that tore up the LoR ranked ladder. The eventual champion played Lucian Elites, I/F Elusive, and Jinx/Draven Aggro to win his semifinal match yesterday morning.

Korean player N3 ran a pretty cool line-up in the #LegendsofRuneterra KR Invitational that got him to the top 8 👇



Fiora/Lucian midrange: https://t.co/CbCyrFig4E



Ezreal combo: https://t.co/5PPKBRcTIb



S/I Champless control: https://t.co/eeEs51Gosl pic.twitter.com/PC6EMj3IsJ — Decks of Runeterra (@LoRtopdecks) March 16, 2020

And in the match against Surrender this morning, it was Xixo’s Ezreal Combo deck that sealed him a title victory at the Riot LoR Korea Invitational 2020. Two of the other decks he played during the best-of-seven finals were S/I Control and Lucian/Fiora Midrange. Details of each of these builds and deck codes can be found at Decks of Runterra.

Xixo was the only German player who qualified for the Korea Invitational, fueling his desire to compete in LoR. The former Hearthstone champion told InvenGlobal he’s enjoyed LoR because it’s given him a chance to be competitive. He also likes changes, referring to the upcoming LoR 0.9.2 patch update that takes place today.

“I like changes,” Xixo said. “I like winning, and I think whenever there is a change there is an opportunity to get a big advantage. For me it’s good.”