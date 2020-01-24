When does Legends of Runeterra release on mobile?

Legends of Runeterra’s open beta launched for PC users today, giving fans the chance to build decks and try out new cards. Luckily for mobile fans, however, it won’t be too much longer before fans can take League of Legends’ newest card game on the go.

The open beta gave PC players full access to the game and introduced a variety of new features such as a friends list and the challenge-a-friend functionality. The card game’s first ranked ladder has also gone live with the open beta, giving fans the chance to put their skills to the test before the full game launches later in the year alongside the mobile version.

Mobile users on iOS devices won’t be able to see the game in the App Store until its launch, while others can pre-register for the game on the Google Play store now to get alerts once the game is available.

“The mobile version will arrive a little later in the year, we’ll have to be patient,” Legends of Runeterra’s French Twitter account wrote in response to one eager fan earlier today.

Although we don’t have an official date for when Legends of Runeterra will launch “later in the year” on mobile devices, Riot gave a window for when fans can expect to take the card game on the go in a recent developer update.

“We’re working to get Legends of Runeterra on both PC and mobile in the first half of 2020,” Legends of Runeterra design director Andrew Yip said.

That means fans should expect the game to launch on mobile before June, although the release window is still tentative.

We’ll keep this article updated as the release date for Legends of Runeterra‘s mobile release date approaches.