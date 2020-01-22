When does Legends of Runeterra release?

Riot Games is set to launch the free-to-play Legends of Runeterra open beta on Jan. 24 and officially release the digital card game on PC and mobile later this year.

Following two closed beta teasers, LoR is ready for an open beta release on Jan. 24. But for players who have preregistered or participated in the closed beta patches, they’ll get access to the new digital card game from Riot a day before everyone else.

Here’s a timeline for when LoR releases via PC:

LoR open beta patch notes: Jan. 22 at 1pm CT

LoR open beta early access: Jan. 23 at 1pm CT

Launch of LoR open beta: Jan. 24 at 1pm CT

A mobile version of LoR is still in development and will be ready for the official launch later this year. There are perks to playing the open beta on PC, however. Riot is giving all open beta players a free Moonstruck Poro Guardian upon the official launch of LoR.

Similar to Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone and Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering, LoR is a free-to-play strategy card game combining skill and creativity.

The game allows players to build decks with champions, characters, creatures, and regions from the League of Legends universe, taking on Runeterra’s rich and expansion lore. Each card will have a unique style and strategic advantage, allowing for endless possibilities.

Image via Riot Games

The new digital card game by Riot also features a unique monetization system from other CCGs, limiting how much money players can spend in a week and offering a massive amount of rewards for free-to-play players.

It will also include all three guardians and six battlefield game boards that are available for purchase. The open beta release of LoR won’t have anymore resets, so players can keep whatever they purchase in the store.

This article will be updated when LoR’s official release date is revealed.