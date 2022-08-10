Riot confirms Legends of Runeterra isn’t dead, roadmap coming soon

Despite doomsayers preaching the end of Legends of Runeterra is near, the team at Riot Games is focused on the future and ways to improve the digital card game.

A shuffling of devs at Riot from Legends of Runeterra to other projects has led to rumors that the digital card game is coming to an end. You add in a meta dominated by a handful of decks in conjunction with no roadmap for the back half of 2022, and the rumors have gained traction over the past weeks. But according to Riot, the rumors aren’t true.

During a roundtable call today, LoR devs confirmed to Dot Esports that a roadmap for the remainder of 2022 and possibly the first half of 2023 is in the works. The roadmap is slightly late, with a new expansion releasing this fall, along with the Forces from Beyond Seasonal tournament taking place soon. And with the devs increasing a focus on PvP gameplay, it’s intended that the new roadmap should release sometime soon.

In addition to an LoR 2022 roadmap coming soon, players can expect major meta changes with the release of Patch 3.13. Details of every nerf and buff will get released on Aug. 16.

The Star Guardian event is coming to a close on Aug. 23. Players still have time to unlock a Star Guardian Quinn or Prismatic Gwen through the premium battle pass or chests and champion wildcards as a free-to-play player.

Patch 3.13 will release before the end of the Star Guardian event on Aug. 17, providing players with additional opportunities to complete quests within a fresh meta.