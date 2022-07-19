Legends of Runeterra Star Guardian event: All skins, boards, and more

Soak in the power of stars via the LoR Star Guardian event.

The Star Guardian event and pass are dropping into Legends of Runeterra for a limited time, releasing with the launch of the Forces from Beyond expansion.

The Legends of Runeterra Star Guardian event will run from July 20 at around 1pm CT to Aug. 3 at 12pm CT. Players can unlock rewards for free by completing missions or choose to earn additional rewards by purchasing the Event Pass. Specific details of the Event Pass have not been revealed by Riot at time of writing. This article will be updated once all the information is released.

Image via Riot Games

All of the available LoR Star Guardian content has been released by Riot, however, showcasing a large number of champion skins. Patch 3.11 is also adding a new Star Guardian board, card backs, emotes, Guardians, and icons. And there are three new bundles available for purchase in the store.

Star Guardian LoR board

Image via Riot Games

Patch 3.11 contains a new Legends of Runeterra board, sparkling with Star Guardian energy. The board is called Starlight Stage and has interactive elements, special visual effects, and music.

Patch 3.11 LoR Guardians

Gwen Pet Kai’Sa Star Guardian Drake Star Guardian Gwen

There are a total of four new Guardians getting added to LoR via Patch 3.11: Ina, Seamstress Doll, Star Guardian Doll, and Star Guardian Drake. Purchasing the Star Guardian Event Pass will unlock the Seamstress Doll Guardian.

Patch 3.11 LoR card backs, emotes, and icons

Image via Riot Games

A total of four new card backs are getting added to LoR via Patch 3.11. All four are Star Guardian-themed featuring Star Guardian Luminary, Star Guardian Protector, Star Guardian Hotshot, and Star Guardian Gem.

Star Guardian Star Guardian Jinx Star Guardian Kai’Sa Star Guardian Senna

Showcasing the Forces from Beyond new LoR champions and Star Guardian champion skins, Patch 3.11 also contains a total of eight new icons and four new emotes.

Jinx Kai’Sa Senna Taliyah

Bundles return with Patch 3.11, offering three different options. Hallowed Hunters is a preconstructed deck that includes a Star Guardian Gwen skin. The second is the Starlight Forces Bundle that offers skins and champion cards for a total of five LoR champions.

Star Guardian Gwen

Star Guardian Senna

Star Guardian Lulu

Star Guardian Jinx

Start Guardian Taliyah

And the third bundle is Chosen by the Stars, containing the LoR Starlight Stage board, Kai’Sa champion card, and Star Guardian Kai’Sa skins.

Star Guardian LoR skins

There are a total of eight new Legends of Runeterra Star Guardian skins. Only some have a level-up animation and only Kai’Sa has new voice lines. All skins and level-up animations are available here.